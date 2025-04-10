Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Tariffs on China rise to a total of 145% 📢

16:09 10 April 2025

White House officials told CNBC today that the total value of tariffs imposed on China has now increased to 145%. This figure includes:

  • “Fentanyl-related” tariffs of 20%

  • The reciprocal tariff rate, which has been raised to 125% (from the previous 84%)

As a result, economic tensions between China and the U.S. are deepening, which could impact the U.S. economic situation. Although the situation doesn’t appear as severe as it did last week—when Trump announced broad tariffs on nearly the entire world—China remains a very important trading partner for the U.S., especially in the technology sector.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
 

Nasdaq 100 (US100) index futures continue their sell-off following yesterday’s record surge. Source: xStation

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

11.04.2025
18:43

Wheat surges 3% on US drought and unfavorable Russian weather hurting exports 📈

Wheat futures on Chicago Board of Trade (WHEAT) surges almost 3% today, reaching a key technical level as global trade tensions persist. What's even...

 17:59

GOLD gains 1.5% 📈

Gold is reaching new all-time highs today, rising by over 1.5% (having gained more than 2% at its peak), as demand for the precious metal remains very...

 17:26

3 markets to watch next week (11.04.2025)

The second week of April was dominated by massive market volatility. First, U.S. indexes officially entered a bear market, followed by one of the best...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app