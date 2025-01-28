Join Kathleen at 12:30 GMT where she will focus on the tech stock sell off, the Fed meeting and all of the earnings reports that you need to know about.

Join Kathleen at 12:30 GMT HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiwiXasM__M

The Fed meeting is the the main event for this week. Although there is practically no chance of a rate cut from the Fed this week, there is a 99.5% chance that the Fed will keep rates at 4.25 – 4.50%, all eyes will be on how Fed chair Jerome Powell will react to Donald Trump’s call for the Fed to cut interest rates.

In addition, more than half of the Magnificent 7 will report earnings this week, including Microsoft, Meta and Tesla on Wednesday and Apple on Thursday. There is a lot resting on these reports, as tech stocks get sold off in the wake of China’s Deepseek threat. In the last 2 years, the Magnificent 7 have done the heavy lifting for the S&P 500, and together their share prices have risen by 131% in that period. However, shares have stumbled slightly in 2025, and they are no longer the top performing sector.

While most of the big tech stocks on Wall Street are sliding under the influence of a new Chinese AI model, Apple (AAPL.US) shares have rebounded by 3.2% from the recent low caused by disappointing iPhone sales dynamics in China.

Find out more from Kathleen at 12:30 GMT.