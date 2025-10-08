Technical analysis DE40 (08.10.2025)

- German index tests the historic high
- Will German stock index rise even higher?
- Technical analysis of the DE40 with Overbalance metodology
- German index tests the historic high
- Will German stock index rise even higher?
- Technical analysis of the DE40 with Overbalance metodology
The German stock index DAX 40 remains in a long-term upward trend. On the daily (D1) timeframe, the price has managed to break above the 100-period moving average, marked by a blue line, following a period of consolidation. Moreover, it has surpassed the resistance zone around 23,900 points, which accelerated the upward move, pushing the index above a line drawn through recent highs.
Currently, the price is stuck just below the resistance area near 24,700 points — a level that has already been tested in recent days and is being tested again now. If the market manages to break above this zone, the upward trend could continue toward the external Fibonacci extension levels, measured from the last major correction — specifically, near the 127.2% and 161.8% ratios. On the other hand, if a bearish signal emerges, a corrective move toward the previously broken trendline drawn through the recent highs (marked in orange) cannot be ruled out. However, this is not the base-case scenario, given the prevailing dominant long-term uptrend.
Source: xStation5
Source: xStation5
Daily Summary: U.S.-China Tensions Trigger the Sharpest Sell-Off Since “Liberation Day” ✂️
Three Markets to Watch Next Week (10.10.2025)
Trump tariff threat to China sends shockwaves through financial markets
U.S. government begins federal layoffs; Wall Street sell-off deepens 🔨
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.