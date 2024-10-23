Teledyne Technologies gains 5% after quarterly earnings 📈

Shares of the industrial conglomerate, provider of advanced services, and electronics manufacturer Teledyne Technologies (TDY.US) are up 5% today after better-than-expected quarterly results. The company stated that business growth was driven by the performance of the aerospace and defense sectors.
- Sales amounted to nearly $1.44 billion, up 2.9% year-over-year. Earnings per share (GAAP) increased by nearly 32% year-over-year to $5.54 from $4.15 in 2023; Wall Street had expected $4.97.
- The operating margin remained stable at 18.8%. Free cash flow amounted to $228.7 million.
- The company raised its full-year expectations for earnings per share (GAAP) to a range of $17.28 - $17.42. The company reported that orders in Q3 exceeded sales for the fourth consecutive quarter.
Although full-year earnings forecasts came in at the higher end of Wall Street expectations, investors are buying the stock today, viewing the company as a potential beneficiary in the defense and space sectors, where higher investment spending is expected in the coming years. Additionally, the prospect of a large order backlog reassures investors that the company has the potential to return to its record valuations from 2022. The company specializes in electronics systems dedicated to the aviation, space, and defense sectors. It also provides products and services related to digital imaging and advanced system instrumentation, including for the navy and the scientific sector.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.