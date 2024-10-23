Teledyne Technologies gains 5% after quarterly earnings 📈

Shares of the industrial conglomerate, provider of advanced services, and electronics manufacturer Teledyne Technologies (TDY.US) are up 5% today after better-than-expected quarterly results. The company stated that business growth was driven by the performance of the aerospace and defense sectors.

Sales amounted to nearly $1.44 billion, up 2.9% year-over-year. Earnings per share (GAAP) increased by nearly 32% year-over-year to $5.54 from $4.15 in 2023; Wall Street had expected $4.97.

The operating margin remained stable at 18.8%. Free cash flow amounted to $228.7 million.

The company raised its full-year expectations for earnings per share (GAAP) to a range of $17.28 - $17.42. The company reported that orders in Q3 exceeded sales for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Although full-year earnings forecasts came in at the higher end of Wall Street expectations, investors are buying the stock today, viewing the company as a potential beneficiary in the defense and space sectors, where higher investment spending is expected in the coming years. Additionally, the prospect of a large order backlog reassures investors that the company has the potential to return to its record valuations from 2022. The company specializes in electronics systems dedicated to the aviation, space, and defense sectors. It also provides products and services related to digital imaging and advanced system instrumentation, including for the navy and the scientific sector.

