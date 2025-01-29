Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Tesla's Results: Profits Down, but Investors Believe in Musk

21:51 29 January 2025

Tesla's report for the fourth quarter of 2024 shows that the company operates in a segment with increasing competitiveness, not only in the US itself, but also in China. Demand is also weaker, considering the undermining of the transition from combustion cars to electric cars. At the same time, however, investors and customers still value the company, which results in only a temporary drop in prices after the results. Shares even gained 3% in post-session trading, although the situation is changing very dynamically before Musk's press conference.

Key Financial Data

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
  • Revenue: $25.7 billion, below analysts' estimates of $27.3 billion. Slight growth of 2% compared to $25.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Net income: $2.3 billion, which is a huge drop of 70% compared to $7.9 billion (including a one-time tax gain of $5.9 billion) recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Operating profit, excluding the tax benefit, fell by 23%.
  • Net income for the full year: $7.1 billion, down from $15 billion in 2023.
  • Full-year revenue: $97.7 billion, a slight increase from $96.8 billion in 2023.
  • EPS: Adjusted earnings per share were 73 cents, compared to 71 cents a year earlier and market expectations of 75 cents.
  • CAPEX: $2.78 billion, which is a 21% y/y increase, expected $2.72 billion.
  • Vehicle deliveries: 1.8 million units in 2024, slightly below 2023 levels, which is the first year-on-year decline since at least 2016. Fourth-quarter deliveries were approximately 496,000 units, which also fell short of expectations.  


The company disappoints with results

Tesla's fourth-quarter results highlight the challenges the company faces. Lower-than-expected revenue and a dramatic drop in profits are clear indicators of intensifying competition, particularly from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers such as BYD, and potential weakening demand for Tesla vehicles. The decline in deliveries, a key indicator for Tesla, further exacerbates these concerns. An aging product range, especially compared to rivals offering a wider selection of models, also contributes to this state of affairs.  

Will Elon Musk present a ray of hope?

Despite the disappointing data, Tesla's shares initially fell only slightly, and are now showing signs of recovery. This suggests that investors remain optimistic about the company's future prospects. Musk himself also mentioned that he considers the removal of subsidies for electric cars as an opportunity in the US. Several factors contribute to the company's resilience:  

  • The promise of future growth: Tesla has indicated that it expects a return to sales growth in 2025, although this depends on factors such as progress in autonomous driving and macroeconomic conditions.
  • Artificial intelligence and autonomous driving: The narrative around Tesla's potential in autonomous driving and artificial intelligence continues to fuel investor enthusiasm. Elon Musk's statements about "full vehicle autonomy" and the potential of "robotaxis" fuel speculation about a future in which Tesla dominates not only in electric vehicles, but in the entire transportation landscape.
  • "Elon's Factor": Despite concerns about his divided attention, Elon Musk's leadership is still seen as a major asset by many investors. His vision and past achievements in disrupting industries give him a certain "star power" that goes beyond short-term financial results. Some even believe that his close ties to the current administration could benefit Tesla.
  • Price cuts and affordability: Tesla has implemented price cuts and offers incentives to boost sales, which affects profitability, but potentially positions the company for future volume growth. The promise of more affordable models in the future also keeps interest from potential buyers and investors.  

Tesla's fourth-quarter results highlight the challenges associated not so much with maintaining growth, but with maintaining sales at the current level. In principle, since the fourth quarter of 2022, we have observed almost constant revenues and rather falling margins, although these have been slightly improved in recent quarters. However, they are smaller than in 2022. Nevertheless, lowering prices and smaller margins may be related to a certain strategy to increase their market share and outperform the competition in newer technologies and services.

Although the financial results are undoubtedly disappointing, the market reaction suggests that investors are willing to turn a blind eye to these short-term failures. The company's future success depends on its ability to deliver on its promises in autonomous driving, expand its product range, and navigate the changing landscape of the electric vehicle market. Elon Musk has repeatedly shown that he thinks completely differently than the heads of large car corporations, which ultimately led Tesla to become the largest automotive company in the world, selling a fraction of what the competition sells. Therefore, hope still continues, but it is possible that at some point the market will say check.

Tesla shares lost ground during Wednesday's session, but are currently gaining nearly 4% in post-session trading in anticipation of new promises from Elon Musk. Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

30.01.2025
22:27

Apple reports record revenue for 1Q24/25 📊

Apple has released its financial results for 1Q24/25. The company managed to slightly exceed revenue expectations, although, as feared by the market, data...

 19:13

Daily summary: Global indices in the green, widespread optimism on crypto and new ATH on gold (30.01.2025)

On Wall Street, we are seeing a return of broad optimism, with major U.S. indices heading toward the session's close in the green (S&P 500:...

 18:05

Apple - what to expect from the 1Q24/25 results? 📌

Apple (AAPL.US)  will release its earnings for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024/25 today after the market closes. Let’s take a look...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator