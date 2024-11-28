Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Thanksgiving special: why US outperformance is set to continue

14:38 28 November 2024

Thanksgiving special: why US outperformance is set to continue

By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

It’s Thanksgiving in the US, and the markets are fairly quiet. This is unlikely to be the day that new trends will develop. Instead, the focus is on where the dollar will go next, whether or not the stock market rally will broaden out to Europe in 2025, and if global interest rates will continue to fall in the coming months.

ECB may have to cut further, as market strengthens bets on a December rate cut from the Fed

In terms of interest rates, the market remains optimistic that rates will be cut further. There is now a 70% chance of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve in December, a week ago there was a 55% chance of a cut. The rise in PCE inflation for October is not expected to derail the Fed from their gradual rate cutting path. This means that there are no further 50bp cuts expected, but there could be two further cuts in 2025 if the Fed cuts as expected next month.

The market is undecided about whether the ECB will cut by 25bps or 50bps when they meet on 12th December. There is currently 38bps of cuts priced in by the market, that is down from 47 bps last week after some comments from the head of the German ECB. She said that the bank will need to tread carefully about future rate cuts due to persistent inflation. Wage growth remains strong in the currency bloc, although the latest inflation data for the individual members was weak for November. German headline inflation retreated to 2.2% from 2.3%, while the monthly rate declined by 0.2%. Harmonized German inflation also fell by 0.7% MoM in November, while the annual rate retreated to 2.4% from 2.6%. Spanish inflation, which is considered a lead indicator for the currency bloc, was mostly in line with expectations. The EU harmonized rate was 2.4% YoY; however, inflation was flat on the month. The core rate was weaker than expected at 2.4%, down from 2.5% in October. This suggests that the ECB should stick to its rate cutting cycle. There are currently more than 5 rate cuts priced in for next year in the currency bloc, however, if growth remains weak, then we think there could be further rate cuts to 1.5%, as the ECB may have to take an accommodative stance in order to boost the economy.

The FX market: 2025 themes

The elephant in the room for the EBC is President elect Trump’s tariffs. The EU was omitted from his most recent social media posting on tariffs. However, the threat still looms large. Trump has explicitly linked social issues to tariffs, including illegal immigration to tariffs on Mexican goods. The peso is in recovery mode on Thursday, after talks between the Mexican president and president elect Trump appeared to make steps towards securing the US border with Mexico.

The new world order under Trump 2.0 could see currencies react based on the strength of their leaders’ relationships with Trump and the US. In the past, there has been a rush to the bottom in the FX market, as currencies weakened on the back of Trump’s policies during his first term. However, this time, it is unclear if a weak currency will actually help those countries most at risk from Trump’s tariffs. If the US is reshoring and focusing on domestic modes of production, then global trade will be fundamentally changed. If the US trade deficit narrows, or moves into surplus, this will likely wreak more economic pain on the economies of Europe, Canada, Mexico and China as we progress through this decade. All currencies bar the Japanese yen have weakened vs. the USD so far in November, and the USD is the strongest performer in the G10 FX space so far this year. At the same time, the US is still expected to have the strongest growth next year. The link between a weaker currency and a stronger GDP rate has been broken under Trump’s plans for his second term as President.

US stock market exceptionalism expected to continue

On the final point about stock market returns. The US has been the standout performer this year. The FTSE 100 is up 7%, the Eurostoxx 50 is up just over 5% and the S&P 500 is higher by more than 25%. The performance of the S&P 500 is spectacular and is leaving the rest of the world in its wake. But what about 2025? The market is expecting EPS growth for the S&P 500 of more than 10% in the next 12 months, that compares with 3.5% for the FTSE 100 and less than 1% for the Eurostoxx 50. EPS growth estimates for UK and European companies are also impacted by expected tariffs and complications from a Trump presidency, so there is subject for these estimates to change, but this data highlights how wide a gulf there is between earnings expectations in the US and elsewhere.

US stocks are very expensive and there are definitely bigger bargains to be had in the UK and Europe, however, when growth expectations are so much higher in the US compared to this side of the Atlantic, it may not entice a wave of investors to ditch US stocks in favour of UK or European indices. Thus, unless there is a big earnings disappointment in the coming months, the US is likely to enter 2025 in a strong position.

Chart 1: EPS performance normalised, 

 

Source: XTB and Blomberg 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Hani Abuagla

Back

Market News

29.11.2024
18:46

Daily summary: shortened Wall Street session with reduced volatility, U.S. bonds return to pre-election levels 📄

U.S. indices closed with moderate gains. The cash session on Wall Street was shortened today due to yesterday's Thanksgiving holiday. The...

 15:45

US Open: indices slightly gain at cash session open 📌

Indices rise by approximately 0.20% at the session's open The dollar continues to decline, falling below 106 points Bond yields are also dropping U.S....

 13:34

BREAKING: USDCAD gains after Canadian GDP report 📌

01:30 PM GMT, Canada - GDP data: GDP: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM; GDP (Q3): actual 0.3% QoQ; previous...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
_ga cc 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga cc 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_omappvp cc 28 September 2035
_omappvs cc 16 October 2024
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 14 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator