The EU has no plans to retaliate with trade measures before August 1 📌

13:49 15 July 2025

The EU has no plans to retaliate with trade measures before August 1, according to an EU spokesperson, with Trade Commissioner Sefcovic set to speak with US Trade Representative Greer.

German Chancellor Merz emphasized the goal of a swift resolution and warned that while the EU is holding off on countermeasures, it remains ready to respond if needed. Markets largely ignored Trump’s threat of 30% tariffs on the EU, viewing it as another example of his typical bluster; investors expect delays, negotiations, and no immediate escalation.

Market News

17.07.2025
10:59

Chart of the day - COCOA (17.07.2025)

Thursday morning brings a sharp downturn in cocoa prices — ICE cocoa futures (COCOA) are down more than 3%, falling back to price levels last seen...

 09:08

Economic calendar: US retail sales, jobless claims and Fed members speeches in focus

European and U.S. indices continue to climb on Thursday morning. Today almost all macro focus will be on the key US macro data, especially retail sales. Chip...

 08:50

UK data paints ugly picture of economy, and Trump backs Powell

UK labour market data for the three months to May showed another decline in the number of payrolled employees, and a rise in the unemployment rate. The...
