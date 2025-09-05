The European Commission will impose a fine of €2.95 billion on Alphabet💡

The European Commission has fined Alphabet (GOOGL.US) €2.95 billion for anti-competitive practices in the online advertising sector. Regulators found that since 2014, Google has favored its own advertising technologies at the expense of competitors and publishers. The company has been ordered to end such practices and adjust its business model. Google has announced that it will appeal the decision, claiming that the fine is unjustified. Vice President for Regulatory Affairs Lee-Anne Mulholland warned that the forced changes could harm thousands of European businesses. The case deepens tensions between EU regulators and tech giants, particularly in the area of digital advertising. Despite this news, the company's shares continue to record significant gains. However, the momentum has slowed somewhat.
Source: xStation
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.