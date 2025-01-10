The FTC meeting casts a shadow over the success of the M&A transactions 📉

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has scheduled a closed meeting for next Thursday. Although the topic of the meeting has not been disclosed, investors are already speculating that it may concern ongoing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions.
One pair of companies experiencing declines today due to uncertainty about the future of their deal is Matterport (MTTR.US) and CoStar (CSGP.US). CoStar announced its intent to acquire Matterport on April 22 last year, causing the stock price of the target company to surge by over 175%. Since then, the FTC has requested more details from the companies regarding the potential acquisition. Today, Matterport's stock is down over 4%, driven by investor concerns about the completion of the deal, while CoStar is down nearly 2.4%.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The FTC meeting on Thursday will be the last one with its current composition, as Andrew Ferguson is set to become the new FTC Chairman following the change in administration and Donald Trump's assumption of the presidency.
Matterport's shares erase almost all the gains the company has recorded since the beginning of the year. Source: xStation
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.