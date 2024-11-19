The semiconductor sector rebounds, and C3.ai gains 21% after announcing partnership with Microsoft 📌

Today, at the beginning of the session, the sentiment on the stock market was not the best. Investors' attention focused on the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine after Russia announced more lenient rules for the use of nuclear weapons.

At the beginning of the cash session, indices recorded a 0.30-0.60% decline. However, currently, we are observing a slight rebound, and the US100 technology companies index is already gaining 0.30%. The companies leading the gains belong mainly to the semiconductor and new technology sectors, including Tesla.

US100 (D1 interval)





US100 quotations have once again broken out from the support zone around 20,400 points and are currently gaining 0.30%. A notable gains can be noticed mainly on Tesla (+3.00%) and Nvidia (+2.10%). Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple are also slightly gaining (all by +0.70%). In the broader market, increases also dominate in tech stocks related to artificial intelligence and semiconductors, including C3.ai (+21%), Super Micro Computer (+32%), Indie Semiconductors (+8.50%), BigBear.ai (+8.20%).

Super Micro Computer (SMC.US)

Shares of Super Micro Computer are gaining 32% today after the company appointed BDO USA as the new auditor and submitted to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with listing requirements following delayed financial reports.

The previous auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, resigned in October, citing concerns about transparency and corporate governance, which contributed to an over 80% decline in Super Micro's stock from the peak in March. By hiring BDO USA, the sixth-largest auditing firm with only one other client outside the S&P 500, the company intends to file overdue annual 10-K reports and quarterly 10-Q reports by February, pending approval from the Nasdaq exchange. Despite the U.S. Department of Justice investigation, some analysts remain optimistic, highlighting Super Micro's potential in the rapidly growing AI data center market.

C3.ai (AI.US)

C3.ai is gaining 22% to $32.08 after the company announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence for business customers on the Microsoft Azure platform. The agreement positions C3.ai as the preferred provider of AI application software for Microsoft Azure, while Microsoft becomes the preferred cloud provider for C3.ai's offerings. This strategic move includes integrating C3.ai's full suite of enterprise AI application software with Microsoft's commercial cloud portal.