Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

The September curse strikes again

07:31 4 September 2024

The September curse strikes again

If you have déjà vu, it is no surprise. A month ago, a sell off happened, and it looks like the same thing is happening this month. A mixture of fears about global growth, a commodity market sell off, shifting monetary policy cycles and seasonality, with stock markets typically doing badly in September, has been given a helping hand by the Department of Justice in the US, who has subpoenaed Nvidia as it seeks evidence that the AI giant broke anti-trust laws. Nvidia, still the top performing stock on the S&P 500 so far this year, toppled nearly 10% on Tuesday, and the semiconductor sector in the US was the second worst performer of the day. There were few safe harbours in the latest financial market storm. Tech was the most impacted, and the Nasdaq dropped more than 3%. However, even the Dow Jones Industrial Index lost 1.5%, with defensive sectors like healthcare and consumer staples just about managing to eke out a gain.

Commodity market concerns remain

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

The FTSE 100 may not be tech heavy, but this rout is not just about tech, it is also a reflection of growth concerns. The commodity market sell off began in earnest last week and has filtered through to stocks as we progress through this week. The Brent crude price has fallen more than 6% in the last 5 days, gasoline has fallen by 12% and iron ore is down more than 8%. While we continue to think that the decline in commodities is due to fears of oversupply, there is no denying that there is a commodity-equity link in the market right now, which is weighing on the broader market as tech leads this sell off.

There could be further pain on Wednesday. We get a flurry of key US economy, such as job openings and factory orders. There was further weakness in Chinese data overnight, the Caixin service sector PMI report dropped from 52.1 to 51.6. The good news is that the service sector index is still in expansionary territory. Added to this, the US ISM Manufacturing index also remained mired in contraction territory for August at 47.2. The new orders component fell, and prices paid rose along with the employment sub index. As we said yesterday, the market is reactionary and volatility remains elevated, so expect further sell offs if we get weak economic data later this week.

Is the market overestimating recession risks?

However, it is worth noting that the market has reacted strongly to summer data, which is usually when things slow down in the manufacturing sector, thus the ISM manufacturing surveys may not be giving us a recession signal for the US. It is worth noting that yesterday’s Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q3 GDP, came in at a very respectable 2%, even if it is down from the 2.5% level estimated last week.

The main event this week remains the payrolls report, however, economic data on Wednesday is also worth watching. In the US, factory orders and Jolts job openings are the highlight, in Europe and the UK, the focus will be on service sector PMIs for August. The market expects these to remain in expansion territory, but an upside surprise could calm market fears.

Where will stocks go next?

European markets are set to open lower, after a sharp sell off for Asian shares, the Nikkei is lower by more than 4%. However, it is worth noting that commodity prices did not sell off as much as stocks on Tuesday, and Brent crude is finding support above $73.00, after falling to its lowest level of 2024. If commodities can stage a recovery from here, then stocks may follow.

Gold, not acting like a safe haven for now

Also worth noting is the performance of gold. It has also fallen this week and did not rally like a traditional safe haven on Tuesday. While it has outperformed every other commodity this week, it is still lower by 0.5% in the past 5 days, which suggests that the market is not in panic mode right now. Added to this, there were large inflows into government bonds, the US 10-year yield is lower by more than 10 basis points, which suggests that investors still believe that the Fed has the market’s back. There is now just over 100 bps of rate cuts priced into the Fed Funds market, so investors are still banking on sweeping interest rate cuts for the rest of this year.

The AI theme takes another pause

The legal woes facing Nvidia is giving investors time to rethink the investment case for AI, after its terrific run this year. The DOJ case against Nvidia may also erode support for AI in the long term and due to this it could be harder for Nvidia to bounce back than other sectors of the market. The sweet spot for the broader market would be a decent payrolls number and the continued prospect of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. This is why payrolls will continue to be key for market sentiment. Until then stocks may struggle to rally, and S&P 500 futures are pointing to another leg lower for US stocks later today.

Chart 1: S&P 500 and equal weighted S&P 500, the broader market index ex tech is not playing catch up during this sell off.

Source: Bloomberg and XTB

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

03.10.2024
18:52

Daily Summary: Markets continue their sell-off as risk factors intensify.

Switzerland's consumer inflation reading for September came in lower than expected. Moreover,  in m/m terms, there is a deflation. The index...

 16:13

Bitcoin drops below $60k pressured by strengthening US dollar 📉

Bitcoin is today trading below the important psychological barrier of $60,000 and also the 200-session exponential average. The decline appears to be triggered...

 16:02

CME Group shares near 52-week highs driven by Citi recommendation 📈

Shares of Chicago-based Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME.US), which runs futures exchanges such as the CME, CBOT, and NYMEX, have been on a strong...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator