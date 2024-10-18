Three markets to watch next week (21.10.2024)

This week, strong results from the US banking sector boosted the US2000 index of smaller companies and reinforced investors' hopes for a non-recessionary scenario of monetary policy easing by the Fed. Next week, investors await another round of quarterly reports, as well as preliminary PMI reports for October and speeches by central bank representatives. Therefore, it will be worth watching the US500, EURUSD, and Bitcoin.

US500

US indices are trading at historic highs, and so far, strong corporate quarterly reports have not raised major concerns. Currently, the market assumes that the US economy will manage to navigate the period of higher interest rates without causing a deeper recession. Next week, we will see even more important reports, including from Amazon, Tesla, Coca-Cola, GE, and SAP. Strong outlooks following the results could fuel further growth, while disappointing results may serve as a catalyst for a market correction. Therefore, it's worth monitoring the US500 index.

EURUSD

Sentiment in the US stock market will certainly also affect the dollar, which has been extremely strong lately. Additionally, we will also get preliminary PMI data from France, Germany, and the Eurozone. On Tuesday and Wednesday, ECB members, including President Lagarde, will deliver speeches. These events could impact the recently highly volatile EURUSD currency pair.

Bitcoin