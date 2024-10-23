Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Traders take stock, as the Trump trade dominates in FX

09:11 23 October 2024

A few key themes are developing this week. The first is a slowdown in stock markets. The main US stock market recorded its first back-to-back loss in weeks on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq eked out a small gain. This week’s stock market price action suggests that the 50th record high for the S&P 500 could be a tough ask with the US election so close. European indices are mostly flat to lower, as they have also lost their anchor as we lead up to some key geopolitical risks. There are some big US earnings releases later today, including Boeing and Tesla, who will report earnings once the US market closes. These will be watched closely to see if any positive earnings surprises can boost the US blue chip stock market back to its winning ways.

Our week ahead, sent on Monday, gives a thorough review of what to expect from Tesla tonight, and we will be watching to see if Elon Musk can sell a more convincing story about Tesla’s future plans for growth compared to previous earnings reports.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Bond market divergence heats up

The other themes that are dominating financial markets right now include a divergence in global bond markets, and the Trump trade. Looking at bond yields first, US Treasury yields are rising this week, as the market prices out the prospect of two further rate cuts this year. The market now expects 42 basis points of cuts by the end of this year, a month ago there were 79 basis points of cuts priced in for the November and December Fed meetings. This is a huge shift and it is driving dollar strength. UK yields are also rising in the lead up to next week’s budget. However, European yields are falling, as the market prices in 45 basis points of cuts at the ECB’s December meeting.

Eurozone rate cut expectations surge

There has been a huge recalibration of rate cut expectations for the Eurozone in the past month. On September 23rd, the market had expected Eurozone yields to be 2.97%, today it is 2.8%. This shift in rate cut expectations is causing spreads between US and UK yields with German yields to widen. The spread between US and German 10-year yields is now 191 basis points and is higher by another 2.5 bps today. The spread between UK 10-year yields and German yields is also a hefty 187 basis points. This does not mean that the market thinks German debt is safer than US or UK debt, rather it is a sign of economic divergence, with Europe struggling as the UK’s growth picks up and as the US surges ahead.

The Trump trade to dominate before election

Although the pound has decent yield support, it is not protecting the pound, and GBP/USD remains below $1.30. Losses for EUR/USD have been sharp, and this pair is back below $1.08.  A strengthening US dollar is part of the Trump trade, with traders buying the US dollar as the US presidential election polls narrow. Thus, with 2 weeks to go before the US election, it is hard to see the dollar fall in a meaningful way ahead of this event.

The gold price has made another record high on Wednesday, which is linked to the Trump trade, as well as Middle East tensions. Brent crude oil remains above $75 per barrel, although oil is giving back some gains today, while the price of gold continues on its parabolic rise.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

25.10.2024
12:58

Valeo plunges 10% as company trims sales forecast amid disappointing EV demand 📉

Shares of French auto parts producer Valeo (FR.FR) drops 10% as the company trimmed 2024 revenue forecast. Valeo now expects €21.3 billion, vs €22...

 09:30

Chart of the day: JP225 (25.10.2024)

The Japanese elections are coming up, which could raise volatility in the yen and Japanese stocks, as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is set...

 09:01

BREAKING: DE40 ticks higher after upbeat IFO reading

German IFO Business Climate Oct: 86.5 (est 85.6; prev 85.4) - IFO Current Assessment: 85.7 (est 84.4; prev 84.4) - IFO Expectations: 87.3 (est 86.9;...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
_ga cc 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga cc 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_omappvp cc 28 September 2035
_omappvs cc 16 October 2024
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 14 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator