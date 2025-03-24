Trump Announces Imminent U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal, Explores Power Plant Ownership

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States and Ukraine are poised to sign a revenue-sharing agreement on Ukrainian critical minerals, signaling deepening economic ties amid a broader tariff strategy.
Ukraine Agreements Take Shape
"We expect to sign this agreement very soon," Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting. The administration is also exploring American ownership of Ukrainian power plants, which would mark a significant expansion of U.S. business interests in the country's infrastructure.
These developments come as critical minerals have become increasingly important in U.S. trade policy.
Tariff Strategy Evolves
The Ukraine discussions unfold as Trump threatens a 25% tariff on nations purchasing oil and gas from Venezuela, set to take effect April 2 dubbed as "Liberation Day."
The White House is narrowing its approach to tariffs, focusing on approximately 15% of nations with persistent trade imbalances, what Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calls the "dirty 15."
EURUSD (D1 Interval)
EURUSD continues downtrend with potential resistance at 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Source: xStation
