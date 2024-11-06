Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Trump declares victory

08:35 6 November 2024

Trump declares victory, as stocks and risk sentiment surge

Trump has declared victory on stage in Florida, it’s a little premature, but he is only 4 electoral college votes away from winning, and there is no way for Harris to catch him at this stage.

In the end, this was not a tight race, and it was wrapped up quickly. This has helped to boost risk sentiment on Wednesday, as it reduces the chance of civic unrest. The national opinion polls got this election very wrong.  Even the market-based prediction polls had narrowed sharply in recent days, although they had consistently predicted a win for Trump.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

A red wave takes power in the US

The results of this election are clear: it’s a red wave, he has received a massive mandate for his agenda, and Trump and the Republicans could get a clean sweep after winning the Senate and the White House. Trump won the popular vote and in the last 4 years it looks like more Americans have turned Republican.

Financial markets were right all along

This result also suggests that the market was right all along. In the aftermath of the result, the market has put the Trump trade back on. However, there is some ‘buying the rumour, and selling the fact’ going on. Bitcoin has backed away from the record high $75,000 level, the dollar has stabilized after sharp gains overnight and US Treasury yields are also down a touch.

US stocks set to make fresh record highs

US stocks are set to surge when they open later today. S&P 500 futures predict the stock index will surge above 5,900, which would be the 48th record high of the year so far. This move higher in US stocks could lead to upward revisions to analyst expectations of where they think the S&P 500 will end the year. A yearly close above 6,000 is now looking possibly.  US stocks surged in the aftermath of Trump’s 2016 victory and his promise to lower taxes and cut red tape is supportive of the next leg higher in US stocks.

Commodities under pressure

The commodity market is also on the move. The gold price and the oil price are both lower this morning. Oil is falling as Trump promises to pump more oil, which will exacerbate the over supply in the oil market for the longer term. Gold is also lower. This could be a sign of 1, a stronger dollar, and 2, less risk aversion and a lower chance of civic unrest due to the clear win for Trump and the Republicans. It is also a sign that gold is not trading as an inflation hedge anymore.

Trump talks Elon, but avoids tariffs

Trump’s first message as the expected President-elect was to declare there will be no wars, which suggests that he will try and work with Russia to bring the war with Ukraine to an end.  This is weighing on the oil price on Wednesday; however, it could lead to geopolitical upheaval. It’s unclear if this would be good news for Ukraine, or if Trump will work in Ukraine’s best interest. He also said there will be more oil, which suggests that he will quickly roll back Biden’s US Inflation Act, and the subsidies for green energy. He said that he will pay off the debt, however, independent economists think that a Trump presidency will boost the US’s debt levels. Unsurprisingly, he also said there will be less tax.

There was no talk about tariffs or making bitcoin a mainstream currency, which may be one reason why bitcoin has backed away from recent highs.

Will Trump’s pledges become reality?

The question now is, how much of Trump’s agenda will be put into practice? Trump’s Make America Great Again mantra is very America-first, however, European stocks have opened higher on Wednesday, although the Hang Seng is extending losses since China is exposed to a Trump presidency.

The fact that Trump did not mention tariffs or global trade in his victory speech is helping to boost risk sentiment, however, it is early days and there will be plenty of time in the future for Trump to talk about trade barriers.

The dollar remains the best performer in the G10 FX space today, and we expect the dollar to trade with an upward bias in the long term now that Trump is virtually confirmed as the next President of the US.

Interestingly, the rise in Treasury yields is taking the pressure off UK yields, which rose sharply on Tuesday.

Ahead today, the focus could shift to the FOMC meeting on Thursday and the BOE meeting, however, the stunning victory for Trump and the Republicans is likely to dominate markets for the long term.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

07.11.2024
18:46

Daily summary: US Stocks Hit Record Highs, European Equities Rise, and Crypto Rally Continues Amid Economic Data and Election Aftermath

US equities are trading with a mild optimism. S&P 500 has reached yet another ATH today, yet it retracted slightly already, gaining 0.6% at the...

 14:27

BOE overview

The Bank of England cut interest rates on Thursday, as expected. Bank Rate is now 4.75%. The vote split was 8-1 and Catherine Mann, the noted hawk, was...

 13:58

🟡Gold rises 0.85% ahead of Fed decision

Market turmoil continues in the wake of the US presidential election, which has brought significant volatility. Trump's victory appears to have made...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
_ga cc 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga cc 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_omappvp cc 28 September 2035
_omappvs cc 16 October 2024
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 14 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator