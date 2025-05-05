Read more
Trump expects first deals to be signed within the next 3 weeks 📄🖋️

08:55 5 May 2025

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that new trade agreements could be revealed within one to three weeks. The U.S. is currently holding talks with multiple countries, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Although he did not name specific partners, Trump made it clear that it will be the United States setting the terms, not the other side. Vice President JD Vance suggested that India might be first in line to reach a deal, and talks with China are ongoing. Nonetheless, Trump admitted he currently does not plan a direct conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Markets have shown little reaction so far following Trump’s Sunday interview. The U.S. dollar is down 0.16% to 99.65 points.

Source: xStation 5

