Trump imposes new tariffs on Japan, USDJPY surges 🟢

A sell-off on Wall Street intensified following President Trump’s recent comments posted on his Truth Social profile.
President Trump announced the implementation of a sweeping 25% tariff on all Japanese imports, effective August 1, 2025. The White House justified the decision by citing the long-standing trade imbalance between the U.S. and Japan and warned that goods routed through third countries would also be subject to the new tariff. Japanese firms manufacturing within the U.S. will be exempt from the new duties, though potential retaliatory tariffs from Japan could result in even steeper levies on Japanese products. Reports also suggest a similar letter was sent to South Korea, indicating the possibility of further tariff escalations.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Trump’s actions may be part of a negotiation strategy, given the approaching end of trade talks. However, this marks yet another trade escalation that the market had hoped to avoid. Following the announcement, U.S. Treasury yields rose across all maturities, USDJPY surged to session highs around 146.10, gaining 1.10%, and EURUSD fell below key technical support levels.
Major U.S. stock indices also posted declines.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.