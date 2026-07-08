Trump in Ankara does not signal total escalation. Oil limits gains, and Nasdaq parries losses

Trump announced that the temporary agreement with Tehran is dead. He announced further strikes (energy infrastructure and Kharg Island are at play) to "finish the job." He will not send ground troops but will not stop harassing merchant ships.

Trump announced that the temporary agreement with Tehran is dead. He announced further strikes (energy infrastructure and Kharg Island are at play) to "finish the job." He will not send ground troops but will not stop harassing merchant ships.

Trump announced that the temporary agreement with Tehran is dead. He announced further strikes (energy infrastructure and Kharg Island are at play) to "finish the job." He will not send ground troops but will not stop harassing merchant ships.

Trump announced that the temporary agreement with Tehran is dead. He announced further strikes (energy infrastructure and Kharg Island are at play) to "finish the job." He will not send ground troops but will not stop harassing merchant ships.

Trump announced that the temporary agreement with Tehran is dead. He announced further strikes (energy infrastructure and Kharg Island are at play) to "finish the job." He will not send ground troops but will not stop harassing merchant ships.

Trump announced that the temporary agreement with Tehran is dead. He announced further strikes (energy infrastructure and Kharg Island are at play) to "finish the job." He will not send ground troops but will not stop harassing merchant ships.

End of diplomatic handling of Iran:

End of diplomatic handling of Iran:

End of diplomatic handling of Iran:

End of diplomatic handling of Iran:

End of diplomatic handling of Iran:

End of diplomatic handling of Iran:

War-scale production momentum:

He considered the current NATO summit a success, announcing that the US could immediately

quadruple ammunition production,