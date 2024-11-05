Trump Media & Technology Group gains 17% driven by Trump presidency betting 💰

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.US) are up 17% today, driven by speculative betting on the U.S. election day. DJT shares have been highly volatile this year, with any news related to Donald Trump's presidency, incidents at campaign rallies, or court cases causing significant price fluctuations.
Today’s gains in DJT are fueled by a rebound in betting odds with bookmakers, reflecting an increased likelihood of the Republican candidate winning the U.S. presidential election. At the time of publication, the odds suggest a 58% to 60% probability of a Trump victory. On the other hand, more concrete data, such as polls, do not show any clear advantage for either candidate. In the latest figures, both Kamala Harris and Trump are tied at 48.7%.
Investors are currently hopeful that a Trump victory would have a positive impact on the companies within the DJT group. Donald Trump’s presidency could potentially boost some of the group's media ventures, including the struggling social media platform Truth Social. However, realistically, the probability of this translating into significant financial results for DJT remains low. Conversely, a victory for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris could trigger a sharp decline in DJT's stock, aside from the fact that the company is already relatively highly valued historically.
