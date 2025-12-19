Daily Summary: Wall Street Rises on Christmas Mood

The Nasdaq 100 is up more than 1.1%, the S&P 500 gains around 0.8%, and the Dow Jones rises about 0.6%. Today’s session confirms gradual optimism among investors.

The UK’s FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, Germany’s DAX ended the day up 0.4%, and Spain’s IBEX 35 gained 0.2%. The French CAC 40 performed the weakest, recording only a marginal increase.

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the day was the Bank of Japan’s decision to raise interest rates to 0.75%