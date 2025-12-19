Daily Summary: Wall Street Rises on Christmas Mood

- Christmas mood is clearly dominating Wall Street today. The Nasdaq 100 is up more than 1.1%, the S&P 500 gains around 0.8%, and the Dow Jones rises about 0.6%. Today’s session confirms gradual optimism among investors.
- European indices also closed mostly higher. The UK’s FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, Germany’s DAX ended the day up 0.4%, and Spain’s IBEX 35 gained 0.2%. The French CAC 40 performed the weakest, recording only a marginal increase.
- Undoubtedly, the highlight of the day was the Bank of Japan’s decision to raise interest rates to 0.75%, the highest level in three decades. This marks a symbolic end to the era of ultra-low rates, although real interest rates remain negative.
- On the currency market, the biggest moves involved USD/JPY, which gained significantly in response to the BoJ’s decision.
- UK retail sales for November came in weaker than expected. Overall sales fell 0.1% month-on-month, and core sales were also below forecasts. Year-on-year growth also missed analysts’ expectations, indicating moderate consumer spending activity in the UK.
- Canadian retail sales for October were also weaker than expected. Total sales fell about 0.2% month-on-month, and core retail sales, which exclude gas stations and auto parts sales, declined about 0.5%. These figures point to weakening consumer demand and may be seen as a negative signal for the Canadian economy.
- The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index for December came in at 52.9 points, below the forecast of 53.3 points. Inflation expectations rose to 4.2%, suggesting a moderate attitude among American consumers.
- On the precious metals market, silver is leading today, rising about 2.6% to around 67 USD per ounce. Platinum gains about 3.1% to just under 1,980 USD per ounce, palladium rises about 1.5% to around 1,710 USD, and gold adds just under 0.5%, trading around 4,350 USD per ounce.
- In the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin is up more than 1.7%, staying above 87,000 USD, while Ethereum gains nearly 5%, hovering around 3,000 USD.
- TikTok is forming a U.S. joint venture in which Oracle and the Silver Lake and MGX funds will acquire 50% of the shares, while ByteDance will retain 20%. The new entity, with a U.S. majority on the board, will control data, moderation, and algorithms in the United States.
Three Markets to Watch Next Week (19.12.2025)
Lam Research shares rise following new analyst upgrades!
Oracle Rises on TikTok Deal Progress
⏫US100 rallies more than 1%
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.