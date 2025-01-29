Trump Media & Technology shares up 7% amid 'fintech' strategy partnering with Charles Schwab

Shares of Donald Trump's publicly traded company, Trump Media & Technology (DJT.US) are gaining nearly 7% after the company announced a strategy to develop fintech services, in partnership with Charles Schwab (SCHW.US).
- The company intends to invest 250 million of its $700 million cash and custody assets in Charles Schwab. The funds will be invested in ETFs, cryptocurrencies and other assets
- Stocks limit gains to 7% from 15% initial euphoric reaction. Bitcoin failed to stay above $102K; Ethereum is still trading below $3100
- Charles Schwab will advise DJT on further investments and development of the Truth.Fi brand. Charles Schwab shares gain less than 0.5%
Source: xStation5
