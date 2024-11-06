🗳️ Trump Takes Early Lead as Florida Flashes Red

Donald Trump has taken an early lead in the 2024 US Presidential Election, securing 95 electoral votes to Kamala Harris's 35 as of 1 AM GMT. In a significant early development, Trump has claimed Florida's 30 electoral votes while false bomb threats have delayed voting in parts of Georgia, another crucial battleground state.

Source: Bloomberg

Key Points:

• Trump leads with 95 electoral votes vs Harris's 35

• Florida, a crucial swing state, has been called for Trump (30 electoral votes)

• Georgia voting delayed in some locations due to false bomb threats

• Early market response shows positive movement with futures trading higher

• Trump holds early lead in Georgia (56% with 37% counted)

• Harris leads in North Carolina (52% with 9% counted)

The initial results largely reflect victories in traditionally safe states for both candidates, with Trump securing wins in states like Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Mississippi. Harris has claimed victories in reliably Democratic states including Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Maryland.

Source: Bloomberg, Polymarket

Florida's decisive move toward Trump represents one of the night's first significant developments, potentially signaling broader electoral shifts. However, the race's ultimate outcome remains far from certain, with several crucial battleground states including Pennsylvania and Michigan yet to report substantial results. Financial markets have responded positively to the early results, with all major indices futures trading higher - S&P 500 up 0.5%, Nasdaq 100 up 0.3%, and Dow futures rising 0.7%. As for Polymarket data Georgia is likely to swing red as the advantage extends 70 percentage points. Pennsylvania on the other side still looks like a tossup. We can see a decent reaction on US500 after the close of polling stations in Georgia and North Carolia. Source: xStation

The election's impact is already visible in related markets, with Trump Media & Technology Group stock (DJT) experiencing significant volatility, initially surging 25% in after-hours trading before settling to a more modest 10% gain. As the night progresses, attention remains focused on key swing states that will likely determine which candidate reaches the crucial 270 electoral votes needed for victory. Bitcoin has seen a move of 2.65% after the close of polling stations. It is currently approaching June high, which is crucial resitance. Source: xStation