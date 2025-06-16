Trump’s company files to launch dual Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF 📌

Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT.US) has officially entered the cryptocurrency ETF market by filing on June 16, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a new dual ETF for Bitcoin and Ethereum, named the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF (ticker: B.T.). The fund is sponsored by Yorkville America Digital, with Crypto.com as the exclusive custodian and liquidity provider. The ETF aims to offer investors exposure to Bitcoin (75% allocation) and Ethereum (25%) in a single regulated product. It would be listed on NYSE Arca, pending regulatory approval. This marks the first attempt to launch a dual spot ETF from a politically affiliated entity.
The filing comes alongside other major Trump Media initiatives, including raising $2.3–2.4 billion from institutional investors to purchase Bitcoin and support broader company expansion. The ETF is part of a larger strategy to build financial services under the Truth.Fi brand and integrate cryptocurrency into the firm’s ecosystem. Although the fund is still awaiting SEC approval, its launch could further legitimize crypto investing within the traditional financial system and provide retail investors with a diversified crypto product under a single ticker.
Bitcoin is up 1.20% today to $106,800. Institutional adoption of the cryptocurrency market continues to accelerate. Alongside DJT’s filing, Strategy announced the purchase of another 10,000 Bitcoins worth over $1 billion.
Source: xStation 5
