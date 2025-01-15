Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

TSMC will present its results on Thursday. Are we expecting another record-breaking performance?

17:20 15 January 2025

As early as Thursday, January 16th, before the market opens in Europe, the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing giant, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024. Analysts expect the largest profit growth since 2022, driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence-related systems. Recent sales data for December suggests a further acceleration of this trend in 2025.

Key expectations:

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
  • Earnings per share (EPS): Expected $2.20-2.22 (forecasts indicate a 51% year-over-year increase)
  • Revenue: $25.92 billion (TSMC's forecast is $26.1-26.9 billion, actual data based on monthly sales data indicates $26.3 billion).
  • Net income growth: Approximately 55% year-over-year (average growth seen by Wall Street analysts)

Expectations in Taiwanese currency:

  • Revenue for Q4 2024: NT$868.5 billion ($26.3 billion), which meets TSMC's forecasts (NT$835-861 billion) and represents an increase of approximately 39% year-over-year
  • Revenue for 2024: NT$2.894 trillion ($87.4 billion), a 33.9% year-over-year increase – the highest result since the company's stock market debut
  • Estimated net income for Q4 (Bloomberg consensus): NT$369.84 billion
  • Estimated gross margin: 58.5%
  • Estimated operating margin: 48.1%

Expectations regarding future guidance:

  • Estimated sales for Q1: $24.43 billion
  • Estimated gross margin for Q1: 56.9%
  • Estimated operating margin for Q1: 46.4%
  • Estimated capital expenditures for the year: $35.14 billion
  • Expected EPS in 2025: $9.05, which implies a 29% year-over-year increase

In Q3, the company presented record-breaking results in terms of revenue and profits, significantly improving margins. At the same time, the company still presents relatively low valuations from a ratio perspective. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP, XTB

What speaks in favor of publishing a strong report?

  • Strong and accelerating demand for artificial intelligence-related systems: December sales data, showing a 58% year-on-year increase, indicates further dynamic growth in this segment and confirms that TSMC is the main beneficiary of this trend. The High-Performance Computing (HPC) segment remains a strong growth driver for TSMC.
  • Meeting Q4 sales forecasts: Published data confirms that TSMC achieved its planned targets.
  • Positive trends in profits: TSMC regularly exceeds analysts' profit expectations.
  • Relatively low valuation compared to the competition: The P/E ratio (forecasted for 2025) for TSMC is 23x, which is lower than for Nvidia (31x) and ASML (30x), and comparable to AMD (23x). This, combined with growth prospects, makes TSMC a fairly attractive company.

Potential challenges:

  • Short-term headwinds in the semiconductor industry: Needham analysts point to a slowdown in the automotive and industrial sectors, pressure on memory prices, and weak consumer demand.
  • Margin pressure from older technologies: Bloomberg Intelligence points to potential pressure on margins from weaker demand for older semiconductors.
  • Trump's presidency: Trump may want to impose trade tariffs on Taiwan as well. In addition, relations with China may worsen. Therefore, the low ratio valuation, although attractive, may also contain risks related to geopolitics.

Key issues to observe during the earnings conference:

  • Prospects for building production capacity and revenue from advanced CoWoS packaging: These will provide insight into the expected demand for AI chips over the next 12-18 months.
  • Progress in starting up the Arizona factory: Key to meeting the chip production needs of Apple, Nvidia, and other companies in the US. This will largely be able to mitigate the risks associated with tensions with China and potential new tariffs.
  • Capital expenditure plans for 2025: These will signal TSMC's confidence in demand for next-generation N2 technology.

TSMC is the largest player in the semiconductor market in the world. Source: TSMC

TSMC will most likely enter 2025 with strong momentum, and considering the further development of artificial intelligence, the company's products will enjoy increasing demand. The company accounts for over 60% of the semiconductor market in the world and presents the most advanced products, which are supplied to companies such as Nvidia and Apple. At the same time, however, there are risks associated with China and trade tariffs, although by building a factory in the US, some of this risk may be neutralized, so information on this will be under investor scrutiny.

Since the publication of the results for Q4 2023, TSMC's shares have increased by over 80%. However, looking closely at one year of return (i.e., before the publication of the aforementioned results), shares are up over 100%. This means that the surprise for last year's results was very strong, which is also expected of TSMC now. During the same time, Nvidia's shares increased by 137%. TSMC shares are gaining 1.7% today in NYSE trading. If the company meets or exceeds expectations, a similar price jump as last year is possible, which would open the shares to new highs above $220 per share. On the other hand, implied volatility also suggests that in case of disappointment, shares could fall below $190 per share, which would mean the lowest levels since the beginning of December 2024. Source: xStation5


 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

16.01.2025
15:34

BREAKING: NATGAS ticks down after weaker than expected inventories change

EIA Natural Gas Change (cubic feet) Actual -258B Forecast -260B Previous -40B   Source: xStation5

 13:32

BREAKING: US Jobless claims slightly above expectations 📊USDIDX slightly loses

US jobless claims came in 217k vs 210k exp. and 201k previously US continued jobless claims: 1.859M (Forecast 1.87M, Previous 1.867M) US Philly...

 13:31

BREAKING: Retail sales in the US lower than expected. EURUSD still below 1.03

Retail sales for December: 0.4% MoM (0.6% MoM expected; 0.7% MoM prior) Retail sales ex autos: 0.4% MoM (0.4% MoM expected; 0.2% MoM prior) Retail...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator