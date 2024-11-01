Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

UK bond yields recover

14:19 1 November 2024

Sharp drop in payrolls makes life easier for the Fed, as UK bonds recover

The payrolls report for October was a non-event. The 12,000 reading was much lower than expected, however, the numbers were heavily distorted by weather and strikes. The bureau for Labor Statistics in the US, said that the survey collection rate for October was well below average, thus expect big revisions down the line. The unemployment rate remained steady last month at 4.1%, and average hourly earnings also expanded at a 4% annual rate for October.

It is likely that the Fed will look through these employment numbers, and instead November numbers will be worth watching to see the trend in the US labor market and any revisions to the October data. There has been a small recalibration in the Fed Fund Futures market, the implied interest rate for December 2024 is down 2bps on Friday to 4.37%, likewise, the rate for June 2025 has fallen back 5 bps to 3.77%.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Weak US payrolls boosts global bond markets

The biggest reaction to the US payrolls report is in the bond market. After selling off sharply for most of this week, global bonds are rallying at the end of this week, and yields are falling sharply. The weaker than expected payrolls report has helped to mollify UK bond investors, and the 2-year yield has reversed course and is now down 4.5bps, the 10-year yield is lower by 4 bps. Expectations for UK interest rate cuts have also been boosted by the decline in bond yields, the implied rate for September 2025 is 4.03%, this had been 4.06% on Thursday. It is only a mild move, but it does highlight how the US is the centre of the financial world, and the Fed is the central banker to the world. If the Fed talks dovish next week, then this could help UK yields to recover further.

Why UK bonds are in recovery mode: can the UK economy beat the forecasts?

There is no domestic reason UK bond markets are in recovery mode on Friday afternoon. Maybe bond traders felt that they had given the UK government enough of a shock to force them to spend money they borrow in only the most productive projects? Maybe there is growing hope that the UK economy will grow at a faster pace than the OBR’s forecasts, after all, it has consistently outperformed most institutional forecasts in recent years? The market may have also considered the prospect of the public sector crowding out the private sector, something the OBR warned about this week, as being wide of the mark. The Chancellor has spoken about pairing with the private sector to deliver some of its investment plans. Thus, while we don’t think that the bond market will welcome the Budget with open arms, they may take a more balanced view of its effects in the coming days and weeks.

Market reacts to Trump’s lead in the polls

Next week, the focus is on the US election and then straight into the BOE and Fed meetings. The US election is too close to call. The latest poll average from RealClearPolitics has Trump in the lead, with 48.4% of the vote, and Harris expected to win 48.1%. Thus, the outcome of the election is a coin toss. The Congressional elections are also very tight and there are four potential outcomes from the Congressional race alone: an outright win for the Democrats, an outright win for the Republicans, a Republican Senate and Democratic House, or a Democratic Senate and a Republican House. Not only is it too close to call who will become President next week, but it is also difficult to ascertain what that will mean for the US economy, as Congress acts as a check on the President’s policy plans.

As we lead up to the election, stocks and global bonds are rallying and risk sentiment is strengthening. The dollar is down a touch and Bitcoin is also up a further $1,300 on Friday. This is considered the ultimate Trump trade, which is a sign that the market is still be pricing in a Trump victory next Tuesday.  

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

01.11.2024
14:48

US Open: Indices rebound at the start of the session after a weak NFP report; Amazon gains 7.30% 📌

Indices are gaining, partially recovering yesterday's losses The US Dollar Index rebounds, gaining 0.20% US Treasury yields are also rising Market...

 14:03

BREAKING: ISM Manufacturing lower than expected, along with a sudden increase in the price sub-index 🔔

02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for October: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.5; forecast 47.8; previous...

 13:34

BREAKING: Canadian manufacturing PMI higher than a month ago 📈

Canadian Manufacturing PMI Actual 51.1 (Forecast -, Previous 50.4) Market reaction following the data release is limited, with USDCAD trading lower...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
_ga cc 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga cc 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_omappvp cc 28 September 2035
_omappvs cc 16 October 2024
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 14 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator