Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

UK wage growth surges, as China’s growth targets leave the markets flat

08:07 17 December 2024

UK Labour market data was a mixed bag, the unemployment rate remained steady at 2.4%, there was a sharp drop in payrolled employees in November, down 35k, the sharpest drop in 4 years. Added to this, the number of vacancies decreased in the three months to October, although they remain above pre-pandemic levels.  However, it was the wage data that has stolen the headlines. Average weekly earnings rose to 5.2% in October, up from 4.4%, which is extremely strong, however, this data needs to be viewed alongside other data points. There was weakness in the private sector employment data in the December PMIs, which suggests that the NI rise for employers has weighed on employment prospects.

Thus, the rise in wages could be a public sector story rather than a private sector story, and it may not be indicative that the UK labour market is resilient. Instead, it could be a result of rising government borrowing levels since the summer, to pay for public sector pay rises. Today’s data complicates the picture for the Bank of England. On the one hand, private sector employment is contracting and there are signs of distress in the economic data. On the other hand, wage data is higher, which could pose a threat to the disinflation trend that we have seen.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

We do not think that today’s Labour Force survey data will move the dial for the Bank of England. Unlike the Federal Reserve, they do not target full employment, only price stability. Thus, Wednesday’s CPI data is critical for the size and pace of potential rate cuts from the BOE in 2025. The tone of the BOE’s rhetoric will be critical in the coming weeks to determine if they adopt a Catherine-Mann Style shock and awe super-sized rate cut.

Pound benefits from strong wage data

The pound has continued its move higher on Tuesday after rising on Monday. GBP/USD is back above $1.27, as the UK wage data boosts the pound’s relative yield differential with other G10 currencies. As we have moved through December, rate cut expectations for 2025 have been scaled back, even though the economic data have shown fault lines. There are now 2.5 rate cuts priced in until November 2025. This is likely to be justified by Wednesday’s November inflation reading, which is expected to see the rate of CPI increase last month.

However, in the longer term, although wage data was stronger than expected, we think that the economic backdrop is weakening, which will lead to a loosening of the UK labour market over the course of 2025. Thus, there is a risk that the market is currently underestimating the chance of rate cuts from the BOE next year.

European bond market in focus

Also, in focus this week is European politics, and the European bond market, after a rise in bond yields at the start of the week. The German government, unsurprisingly, lost the no confidence vote on Monday that will trigger an election in February, also as expected. The new French PM has not cooled concerns about France’s fiscal position. The spread between French and German 10-year bond yields has widened to 80bps, as the bond ,market punishes those with big budget deficits like France, and is boosting hopes for government spending splurges from countries like Germany. Fiscal concerns are a key theme for Europe and elsewhere in 2025.

China growth target

Elsewhere, China’s 5% growth target for 2025 has been announced and Beijing has said that it will increase the budget deficit to 4% next year. The Chinese government has said that it will spend more to try to boost growth, however, stock market futures are weaker, which is a sign that the market is under-whelmed by Chinese growth forecasts. Essentially the government has set the same target for growth, but they need to spend a lot more to reach it.

Disappointing China news coupled with rising European bond yields is not conducive for European stocks right now. Investors globally are favouring the US tech sector over pretty much everything else as we move into year end. There could be some December malaise creeping in and the path of least resistance is major tech stocks, so we may see the Nasdaq continue to make record highs during this holiday shortened month.  

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

19.12.2024
12:00

BREAKING: BoE leaves interest rates at 4.75%; GBPUSD ticks lower 🚨

 Great Britain - BoE decision. Actual: 4.75%. Forecast: 4.75% (maintained) The Bank of England has decided to keep interest rates on hold at 4.75%,...

 10:07

Chart of the day: USDIDX (19.12.2024)

The US dollar gained sharply yesterday after the Fed made a hawkish Pivot. The Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, but Chairman Powell announced...

 09:01

BREAKING: Norges Bank leaves interest rates unchanged 🏛️

Norway - Norges Bank decision. Actual: 4.5%. Forecast: 4.5% (maintained) Restrictive Monetary Policy is Still Needed to Stabilise Economy Interest...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator