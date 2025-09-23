United States Antimony Corporation Secures Government Contract. Company’s Shares Soar!

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY.US) has announced the signing of a significant contract with the U.S. Department of Defense, valued at up to $245 million. The agreement with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) provides for five-year deliveries of metallic antimony to the U.S. National Defense Stockpile. The contract is “sole-source,” meaning UAMY will be the exclusive supplier of antimony for this program. This is a notable distinction for the company, which operates the only two antimony processing plants in North America and is developing domestic mining projects. Upon news of the contract, the market reacted immediately, with United States Antimony’s stock price rising by approximately 17 percent.

Antimony is a critical material recognized by U.S. authorities and is used, among other things, in the production of ammunition, primers, high-strength alloys, semiconductors, batteries, and fire retardant materials. Its strategic importance has increased in recent years due to growing applications in the military sector and advanced technologies. At the same time, over 90 percent of the global supply of antimony comes from China, placing the United States in a challenging geopolitical position.

Under the new contract, U.S. Antimony will not only supply finished metal but also develop domestic resources. The company has already begun mining operations in Alaska, where it holds high-grade antimony deposits, and is also running projects in Montana. Additionally, it plans to supplement deliveries with controlled imports from abroad to ensure stable fulfillment of orders. The first shipments under the agreement are expected to be delivered to the customer later this week, demonstrating the company’s operational readiness.

The signing of this contract aligns with a broad U.S. government policy aimed at rebuilding domestic supply chains for critical materials essential to the economy and national defense. The administration is working to reduce dependence on China for strategic minerals such as lithium, cobalt, graphite, nickel, and antimony. In this context, U.S. Antimony secures funding and development while becoming an important part of the new U.S. critical materials security framework.

