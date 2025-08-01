US Army announces record USD 10 billion contract with Palantir 💰

Yesterday after the market closed, the United States Army announced that it is consolidating 75 separate software agreements into a single, force-wide contract with Palantir. The new framework allows the Army and any other Department of Defense entity that chooses to opt in, to place orders worth up to USD 10 billion in Palantir products for data-integration, analytics and artificial-intelligence over the next ten years. The Army is not obliged to use the full amount, but the streamlined structure sharply reduces bureaucracy and fees, enabling faster deployment of new technologies to soldiers. This is the largest contract in Palantir’s history and one of the biggest software deals in Pentagon history.
Palantir will also report its fiscal-year 2025 second-quarter results on Monday, 4 August 2025, after the market close. The market consensus calls for revenue of about USD 939–940 million and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of roughly USD 0.14, implying revenue growth of about 40 % y/y and profit growth of more than 50 %. Analysts will be watching closely to see whether the commercial rollout of the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) and the new Army contract structure help maintain operating margins above 40 %.
Source: xStation 5
