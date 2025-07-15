US bank stocks down despite strong earnings reports 📉JP Morgan loses -1%

U.S. bank stocks kicked off earnings season on Wall Street today and are trading lower, despite all institutions delivering very solid results, reporting earnings per share significantly above expectations. Revenues also beat Wall Street forecasts. However, the market is pricing in a series of interest rate cuts in 2026, and possibly even a first cut later this year, which leads investors to react somewhat cautiously to the current figures. They see them as difficult to sustain in the medium term if rates decline, reducing lenders' profitability. As for now, strong bank earnings reports suggest profit-taking in pre-market hours.
JPMorgan (JPM.US) Q2 2025 Earnings
Not only did JPMorgan deliver a strong report, but even its significantly higher forecast for net interest income failed to lift shares of the largest U.S. bank. Before the U.S. market open, the stock is down around 1%, although the final market reaction will become clearer once the session begins.
Earnings per share (EPS): $5.24 vs Est. $4.47
Adjusted revenue: $45.68B vs Est. $44.05B
Provision for credit losses: $2.85B, Est. $3.22B
Return on equity (ROE): 18%, Est. 15.1%
Cash and due from banks: $23.76B, Est. $22.07B
Standardized CET1 ratio: 15%, Est. 15.4%
Managed net interest income: $23.31B, Est. $23.59B
Total deposits: $2.56T, Est. $2.5T
Loans: $1.41T, Est. $1.36T
Net charge-offs: $2.41B, Est. $2.46B
Equities sales & trading revenue: $3.25B, Est. $3.2B
Investment banking revenue: $2.68B, Est. $2.16B
FICC sales & trading revenue (fixed income, currencies, commodities): $5.69B, Est. $5.22B
FY net interest income forecast: approx. $95.5B (previously projected at approx. $94.5B)
Source: xStation5
Wells Fargo (WFC.US) Q2 2025 Earnings
Earnings per share (EPS): $1.60 vs Est. $1.41
Revenue: $20.82B vs Est. $20.75B
Net interest income: $11.71B, Est. $11.83B
Non-performing assets (NPA): $7.96B, Est. $8.68B
Non-interest expenses: $13.38B, Est. $13.4B
Provision for credit losses: $1.01B, Est. $1.16B
Total average deposits: $1.33T, Est. $1.35T
Investment banking fees: $696M, Est. $703.1M
FY net interest income forecast: approx. $47.7B, Est. $47.92B
Citigroup (C.US) Q2 2025 Earnings
Earnings per share (EPS): $1.96 vs Est. $1.60
Revenue: $21.67B vs Est. $21B
Adjusted FY revenue forecast: approx. $84B (previous guidance: $83.1B–$84.1B)
FICC sales & trading revenue (fixed income, currencies, commodities): $4.27B, Est. $3.92B
Investment banking revenue: $1.92B, Est. $1.65B
Equities sales & trading revenue: $1.61B, Est. $1.55B
Net interest income: $15.18B, Est. $14.05B