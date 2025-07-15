Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US bank stocks down despite strong earnings reports 📉JP Morgan loses -1%

13:38 15 July 2025

U.S. bank stocks kicked off earnings season on Wall Street today and are trading lower, despite all institutions delivering very solid results, reporting earnings per share significantly above expectations. Revenues also beat Wall Street forecasts. However, the market is pricing in a series of interest rate cuts in 2026, and possibly even a first cut later this year, which leads investors to react somewhat cautiously to the current figures. They see them as difficult to sustain in the medium term if rates decline, reducing lenders' profitability. As for now, strong bank earnings reports suggest profit-taking in pre-market hours.

JPMorgan (JPM.US) Q2 2025 Earnings

Not only did JPMorgan deliver a strong report, but even its significantly higher forecast for net interest income failed to lift shares of the largest U.S. bank. Before the U.S. market open, the stock is down around 1%, although the final market reaction will become clearer once the session begins.

  • Earnings per share (EPS): $5.24 vs Est. $4.47

  • Adjusted revenue: $45.68B vs Est. $44.05B

  • Provision for credit losses: $2.85B, Est. $3.22B

  • Return on equity (ROE): 18%, Est. 15.1%

  • Cash and due from banks: $23.76B, Est. $22.07B

  • Standardized CET1 ratio: 15%, Est. 15.4%

  • Managed net interest income: $23.31B, Est. $23.59B

  • Total deposits: $2.56T, Est. $2.5T

  • Loans: $1.41T, Est. $1.36T

  • Net charge-offs: $2.41B, Est. $2.46B

  • Equities sales & trading revenue: $3.25B, Est. $3.2B

  • Investment banking revenue: $2.68B, Est. $2.16B

  • FICC sales & trading revenue (fixed income, currencies, commodities): $5.69B, Est. $5.22B

  • FY net interest income forecast: approx. $95.5B (previously projected at approx. $94.5B)

Source: xStation5

Wells Fargo (WFC.US) Q2 2025 Earnings

  • Earnings per share (EPS): $1.60 vs Est. $1.41

  • Revenue: $20.82B vs Est. $20.75B

  • Net interest income: $11.71B, Est. $11.83B

  • Non-performing assets (NPA): $7.96B, Est. $8.68B

  • Non-interest expenses: $13.38B, Est. $13.4B

  • Provision for credit losses: $1.01B, Est. $1.16B

  • Total average deposits: $1.33T, Est. $1.35T

  • Investment banking fees: $696M, Est. $703.1M

  • FY net interest income forecast: approx. $47.7B, Est. $47.92B

Citigroup (C.US) Q2 2025 Earnings

  • Earnings per share (EPS): $1.96 vs Est. $1.60

  • Revenue: $21.67B vs Est. $21B

  • Adjusted FY revenue forecast: approx. $84B (previous guidance: $83.1B–$84.1B)

  • FICC sales & trading revenue (fixed income, currencies, commodities): $4.27B, Est. $3.92B

  • Investment banking revenue: $1.92B, Est. $1.65B

  • Equities sales & trading revenue: $1.61B, Est. $1.55B

  • Net interest income: $15.18B, Est. $14.05B

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

17.07.2025
10:59

Chart of the day - COCOA (17.07.2025)

Thursday morning brings a sharp downturn in cocoa prices — ICE cocoa futures (COCOA) are down more than 3%, falling back to price levels last seen...

 09:08

Economic calendar: US retail sales, jobless claims and Fed members speeches in focus

European and U.S. indices continue to climb on Thursday morning. Today almost all macro focus will be on the key US macro data, especially retail sales. Chip...

 08:50

UK data paints ugly picture of economy, and Trump backs Powell

UK labour market data for the three months to May showed another decline in the number of payrolled employees, and a rise in the unemployment rate. The...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app