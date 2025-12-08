US Commerce Department to allow Nvidia H200 exports to China 📈 Shares up 3%

The U.S. The Commerce Department will soon allow Nvidia Corp's H200 chip to be exported to China, Semafor news outlet reported on Monday, citing a person with knowledge of the plan (source: Reuters).

The gains in the Nvidia (NVDA.US) accelerated after the report was passed through reuters. The stock is currently up 3% despite minor early trading losses.

The news comes only three days after a proposition of a bipartisan U.S. Senate bill, the Secure and Feasible Exports Chips Act, which would block Nvidia from selling its most advanced AI chips (H200 and Blackwell) to China for 30 months, aiming to limit Beijing’s access to frontier AI technology.

Source: xStation5