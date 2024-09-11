Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

US CPI preview

07:30 11 September 2024

US CPI preview: will inflation data move the dial for US rate cuts?

US CPI: will inflation boost hopes for a 50bp Fed rate cut?

By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

US and European stocks lost some steam on Tuesday as economic and political risks stacked up. Ahead of the first election debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, which we will discuss later, stocks in Europe wavered between small gains and losses. There are two questions on investors minds right now: will the US fall into recession, and will the Federal Reserve cut by 25bp or 50bp at their meeting next week?  

Today’s CPI report will be critical at giving us a steer about what size of rate cut is most likely on 18th September, when the Fed next meets. The non-farm payrolls report was slightly weaker than expected for August, however, it was not weak enough to justify a 50bp cut. This means that investors will look to today’s CPI data to determine if a 50bp cut is necessary next week.

Inflation expected to moderate further

Economists are expecting another moderation in headline CPI, to 2.5% from 2.9% in July, and for core inflation to remain steady at 3.2% YoY. If the estimates for headline inflation are correct, it would mark the fifth consecutive month where headline CPI has moderated. The components of inflation are always worth watching. Core service price growth is still the biggest upward contributor to inflation, so for inflation to fall to a level where the Fed would be worried about deflation, core service prices will need to show signs of collapse in August. There is a chance that core service prices could be weaker than last month’s 2.9% annual rate of growth. The New York Fed reported that consumers are increasingly worried about their ability to keep up with debt repayments and delinquency expectations rose for the third straight month to the highest level since 2020.

Added to this, energy prices have been in freefall over the summer months, and the Brent crude forward curve out to April 2025 is around $70 per barrel, suggesting that the market remains bearish on the outlook for crude oil as we move to the winter months. This is also weighing on inflation expectations, which have fallen at both the long- and short-term horizons. Thus, downside risks for prices in the US are starting to stack up.

Why the Fed won’t cut by 50bp in September

However, if inflation moderates in line with expectations, we do not think that the market will price in a 50bp rate cut, as there will be no reason for the Fed to make such a large move. There is currently a 73% of a 25bp cut from the Fed next week, thus it would take a large downside surprise to shift interest rate expectations for September.

Future rate cut volatility

However, the larger risk from this inflation report is its impact on future interest rate cuts. The market may be expecting a 25bp cut this month, but there is still 208 bps of cuts priced in between November 2024 and September 2025. If inflation moderates as expected, will all of these cuts be justified?

It is also worth noting that there is a 55% chance of a 50bp cut in November, and a 38% chance of another 50bp rate cut in December. If the inflation data is roughly in line with expectations, then questions may be asked about whether cuts of this size can really be justified.

Why 50bp rate cuts are bad for market sentiment

If interest rate expectations are recalibrated, with fewer rate cuts priced in for the coming months, this does not necessarily need to be bad news for markets. Investors loathe large interest rate cuts from central banks as it smells of panic and tends to erode risk sentiment. Recessions are not good for stock markets, so smaller rate cuts and moderate economic growth are much better for the overall market.

How will the financial markets react to US CPI: the case for Apple

There are a couple of trade ideas that are worth considering on the back of the US CPI report on Wednesday. The first is Apple. Its stock price has rallied more than 27% in the last 6 months, at the same time as US inflation has moderated. Apple’s stock price is now the best performer out of the Magnificent 7, and it is outperforming Nvidia, Microsoft and Google along with other big tech names. Apple’s stock price seems to be linked to an orderly decline in price growth and lower interest rates. If we see US headline inflation continue to moderate, then Apple may continue with its rally. Investors may also try to pick up Apple stock after it fell more than 3% over the last 5 days.

If inflation data causes a reduction in expectations for 50bp ‘panic’ rate cuts later this year, then we may also see US stocks rally more broadly. We expect the Dow Jones and the equal- weighted S&P 500 to outperform the tech heavy Nasdaq.

The potential for a dollar recovery

It could also impact the dollar. The USD has lost value in the past month, and it is the weakest performer in the G10 FX space. Against the yen, the dollar is down nearly 4%, against the pound and the euro it is lower by more than 3% each. Thus, a recalibration of interest rate expectations, with fewer rate cuts expected, could give the dollar a chance to recover. USD/JPY is most likely to rally, especially since the market seems less sure about the timing of the BOJ’s next interest rate hike. The dollar could also make some headway vs. the euro and the pound. The extent of the move would depend on a change in rate cut expectations. We think that a 20-30bp reduction in rate cuts for the US in the next year could boost the dollar by 1%.

Overall, the CPI data will not impact the chance of a rate cut from the Fed next week, that is fully baked in. However, it could impact what they say about the prospects for interest rate cuts – their size and magnitude – for the future.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

03.10.2024
13:21

Layoffs in US Challenger Report slightly lower than previously

The Challenger report from the US, showing the number of lay-offs, for September indicated 72.8 thousand, compared to 75.89 thousand in August; lay-offs...

 09:30

GBPUSD falls by more than 1% 📉

The British pound is losing 1% against the U.S. dollar today following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...

 09:14

CHN.cash loses 2% 📉Profit taking in China drags European stock market sentiments

After a nearly 30% near-continuous rally, the Hang Seng Index slid more than 4.5% today at the peak of the sell-off, indicating the biggest sell-off in...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator