US defence stocks gain on Trump 'US Iron Dome' announcement 📈

U.S. defense sector stocks are posting modest gains in pre-market trading following Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. government will allocate $25 billion (as part of a targeted $175 billion) for the construction of a missile defense system. The system is expected to take three years to build and will ultimately cover the United States — and likely Canada as well — under the NORAD framework.

Analysts note that over a 20-year horizon, the so-called “Iron Dome” will cost the U.S. budget more than $800 billion. The project will involve missile, satellite, and advanced tech systems, potentially benefiting companies such as Raytheon (RTX Corp) and L3Harris, both of which play a major role in missile and hypersonic technologies.

RTX Corp (RTX.US, H1 interval)

While RTX Corp shares are trading near all-time highs, L3Harris and Lockheed Martin stocks are still attempting to regain strength after recent sell-offs.

