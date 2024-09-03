US Open: Bearish morning on Wall Street. Underwhelming sales of semiconductors

Wall Street opens lower after Labor Day

Indices plunge in the face of weak ISM manufacturing data

Super Micro Computers rebounds after wave of sell-recommendations (+2,8%)

Nvidia hits its lowest since Aug 13

Post Labor Day US stock market reopened with significant reserves after a sluggish Monday in Eurasia: Nasdaq and small-cap Russell 2000 are down by 2%, whilst S&P500 and DJIA retract by 1,4% and 1% respectively. The opening on the US stock market was followed by the release of weaker-than-expected ISM Manufacturing data. Wall Street will likely live through further tension before NFP, scheduled for Friday.

Following a flat opening, Nasdaq quickly plunges, mostly due to semiconductor sellout. Source: xStation5

The performance of Nasdaq has been significantly impeded by the reports on sales in the semiconductor sector. The data from Semiconductor Industry Association came in below seasonal trends, driving bearish performance of tech stocks this Tuesday.

Company news: