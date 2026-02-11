US OPEN: Blowout Payrolls Signal Slower Path for Rate Cuts?

Blockbuster Payrolls Report

The non-farm payrolls (NFP) report showed an increase of 130,000 jobs, nearly doubling the market consensus. It is worth noting that expectations were widely dispersed; while few predicted a reading above 100,000, several institutions had actually forecast a contraction in employment. Although January is traditionally a volatile month subject to various technical adjustments, this report suggests a labour market that remains fundamentally robust despite recent soft patches in other data. Furthermore, the unemployment rate—derived from a separate household survey—unexpectedly edged down to 4.3%.

These buoyant figures are reshaping expectations for the Fed's next move. Money markets now price in the first rate cut for July, even though by June the Fed will be under the leadership of Kevin Warsh, who is theoretically perceived to have a preference for lower rates.

US500 Nears Record Territory

Equities resumed their upward trajectory today following a brief pause in the previous session. The advance is primarily being driven by renewed optimism surrounding large-cap technology firms. The S&P 500 (US500) is testing the 7,000-point threshold, largely shrugging off the reduced likelihood of immediate rate cuts in favour of a brighter outlook for US economic growth.

A daily close above the 7,000 level would likely clear the path toward fresh all-time highs, particularly as markets look ahead to Nvidia's earnings report in two weeks. Conversely, a failure to hold this level could trigger a retreat toward the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent downward wave.

Corporate Highlights