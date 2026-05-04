US OPEN: Geopolitics and earnings set the market’s pace

The opening of Monday’s U.S. session is taking place under the shadow of a (at this point still largely presumed) escalation in the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. index futures are reacting with moderate declines, keeping losses to a maximum of 0.5%.

Larger moves can be seen in the bond and oil markets. Bond yields are rising along the medium-term segment (1–5 years) by nearly 1%, oil is (temporarily) up 3%, and Brent is moving above USD 111 per barrel.

Iran’s FARS news agency reported that it had struck an unidentified type of U.S. warship with two missiles, allegedly as the vessel attempted to force its way through the strait. In response, an unnamed U.S. administration official told Axios that no such attack took place.

All of this is unfolding in the context of “Project Freedom,” announced on Sunday by D. Trump - a military operation intended, in a still not precisely specified manner, to create conditions for military escort of commercial ships through the strait.

Macroeconomic data

The Census Bureau will publish today, half an hour after the session opens, U.S. durable goods orders and factory orders for March.

The market expects the annualized change in durable goods orders to improve from -1.2% to 0.8%.

Factory orders are expected to rise by 0.5% versus 0% a month earlier.

US100 (D1)

The index remains in a very steep uptrend and is hovering near all-time highs. RSI is rising into overbought territory (76). If sellers regain the initiative, the first strong support would be the 23.6% Fibonacci level. Source: xStation5

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