US OPEN: Indices edge towards intraday highs; P&G and Boeing beat estimates (29.07.2025)

Wall Street is trading slightly higher on Tuesday as key earnings reports keep rolling in. While early bullish momentum has moderated, major U.S. indices remain in positive territory. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and small-cap Russell 2000 are leading with gains of 0.25%, followed by the S&P 500 up 0.15%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is the outlier, hovering just below flat at -0.05%.

Real estate stocks are leading the market today, even as home prices continued to decline in May (-0.2% MoM vs. -0.1% forecast, after -0.3% previously). Tech remains strong, extending its rally ahead of tomorrow’s Magnificent 7 earnings. On the downside, healthcare is under notable pressure, with Novo Nordisk and UnitedHealth disappointing reports weighing on the sentiment on both sides of the Atlantic. The broader pharmaceuticals space is also feeling the strain, as investors brace for potential sector-specific tariffs expected in the coming weeks.

JOLTS came in little changed, though notable declines in openings were seen in accommodation, healthcare, and finance. Quits remained flat at 3.1 millions, suggesting continued labor market stability amid sector-specific shifts.

US500 (H1)

S&P 500 futures are holding steady near the open, having already given back some of their early pre-market gains. Despite this, the index continues to test new record highs, currently up about 0.15% from yesterday’s close. Price action is finding solid support around the 30-hour exponential moving average (EMA30, shown in light purple), which is maintaining its role in sustaining the recent upward momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in neutral territory, indicating there is still ample room for further upside beyond the pre-market peaks—provided the rest of earnings for today won’t upset the markets. That said, investors will likely remain moderately cautious ahead of the highly anticipated earnings from the “Magnificent 7” tech giants, with Meta and Microsoft reporting on Wednesday, followed by Amazon and Apple on Thursday.

