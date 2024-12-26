US OPEN: Indices open lower after holiday break as profit-taking emerges

Wall Street indices are edging lower after the holiday break, with some profit-taking following Tuesday’s gains. The S&P 500 advanced 1.1% on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.4%.

Tesla gained 7% on Tuesday, while Apple added 1.2%, with US semiconductor stocks also performing strongly. Broadcom rose 3%, while Intel advanced 1% amid investigations into Chinese companies in the sector.

US500 is down 0.2% after the opening bell

Wall Street indices have largely recovered from the declines triggered by the Federal Reserve’s recent more hawkish-than-expected policy stance. The market now anticipates only two US rate cuts in 2025. However, a less hawkish Fed, driven by lower-than-expected PCE inflation data, is also contributing to market sentiment. The current gains align with the typical “Santa Claus Rally” effect. While this phenomenon is often associated with gains throughout December, the strongest performance is statistically observed in the final week of the month. Both the Nasdaq 100 (US100) and the S&P 500 (US500) tested record highs on Tuesday, and today’s trading likely reflects some short-term profit-taking.

The US500 is down approximately 0.2%, or 15 points, from the 6,100 level. However, since the last futures contract rollover, the US500 is up around 2%. For December as a whole, the gain is less than 0.5%, excluding the impact of contract rollovers.

Company news: