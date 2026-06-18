US OPEN: Indices Recover Amid More Expensive iPhones and GTA 6 Preorders (18.06.2026)

Wall Street is seeing a cautious recovery from yesterday's post-FOMC selloff. Futures on S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up 1.4% and 2.25% respectively, DJIA futures are adding 1.1%, while small-cap Russell 2000 stocks gain 1.7%.

Investors are navigating a complex macro environment following a historic US-Iran peace deal, cooling gasoline prices and the blockbuster SpaceX IPO, which drew massive retail inflows. However, anxiety remains high under new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. His decision to abandon explicit forward guidance introduces policy uncertainty, forcing markets to price data in real time.

Jobless Claims Fall to 226k Amid Low Layoffs

Initial claims for U.S. state unemployment benefits slipped by 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 226,000 for the week ended June 13, matching expectations and cementing a stable labor market backdrop. While initial layoffs remain historically low, continuing claims rose by 24,000 to 1.81 million, signaling that finding new employment is taking longer amid policy and geopolitical uncertainty. Nevertheless this is a minor signal and the number remains within the healthy labour market range.

Source: XTB Research

US100 (H4)

US100 contracts surged 2.0% today, breaking decisively past the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level ($30,264) on strong bullish momentum. The price continues to trade well above its 10, 30, and 100-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the 4-hour chart, signaling an intact short-term upstream. Buyers are now eyeing a retest of the psychological resistance near the recent peak at 30769, while the 14-period RSI sits comfortably at 58.4, leaving plenty of room before entering overbought territory.

Source: xStation5

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