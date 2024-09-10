Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

US Open: Moderate optimism as Wall Street awaits CPI data

15:18 10 September 2024
  • Wall Street in lethargic mood before inflation data
  • Apple and Google after adverse EU court rulings
  • Viridan Therapeutics jumps by 12% after positive data from phase 3 clinical trials

 

Wall Street has entered Tuesday with a slightly optimistic mood. Nasdaq gains almost 0.6%, SP500 trades 0.35% higher, Dow Jones opens in the red (-0.26%) and small-cap Russell 2000 remains flat for the moment. Investors keep a significant reserve before the presidential debate scheduled for today and tomorrow’s CPI data, which will set the mood for the upcoming Fed meeting.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
 

Source: xStation5

 

US100:

Nasdaq Composite, represented by US100 contract, continues its rebound above the 20-period EMA. The optimistic economic data might accelerate trend reversal for the index and general improving of investors’ mood, which remains tense before upcoming rate cut decisions. Remaining above the most recent resistance will be crucial for sustaining bullish takover on the index.

Source: xStation5

 

Corporate news:

  • Apple (AAPL.US) shares fell by 1% after a failed appeal at the European Court of Justice. Apple wished to overturn the allegations of an illegal tax deal with Irish authorities, but the adverse ruling keeps the company liable for a fine of 14 bn euros.
  • Similarly, Alphabet (GOOGL.US) lost the case for breaching EU’s competition rules by pushing forward its own shopping recommendations. Google’s mother company is therefore set to pay the fine of 2.4 bn euros. Despite the ruling, Alphabet's stock gains 0.77% after openning.
  • Deutsche Bank hailed Tesla (TSLA.US) their Top Pick, causing the company's shares to open 2.45% higher. The unloved Magnificent 7 member is coming back in grace as the bank’s analyst underlines Tesla’s ‘league of their own” status and its vision to reshape multiple industries outside automaking.
  • Pushed heavily in the premarket trades, Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN.US) trades 12% higher after reporting positive data for phase 3 clinical trial for VRDN-001 in patients with thyroid eye disease. According to RBC’s Gregory Renza, the release is “opening the door to subsequent program successes ahead”.
  • Oracle Crop (ORCL.US) shares jump by 13% after a quarterly profit report and estimates suggesting inflated and sustained demand for cloud computing services.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

03.10.2024
13:37

Lockheed Martin raises dividend by 4.8% 💵

Lockheed Martin (LMT.US) has decided to raise its dividend to $3.30. The company pays a dividend every quarter, which implies an annualized dividend of...

 13:31

BREAKING: US jobless claims slightly higher than expected

US jobless claims came in 225k vs 221k exp. and 218k previously, revised to 219k Continued jobless claims came in 1.826M vs 1.83M exp. and 1.834M...

 13:28

OIL with muted reaction to Libya announcement of oil fields reopening

Oil prices dropped after Libya government reports, suggesting planned reopening of the biggest oil facility fields, since today. However, almost 1 hour...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator