US Open: Nasdaq rebounds as oil price falls 📈 Intel and Corning shares surge

US equity indices are rebounding after last week's sharp sell-off, which culminated in a more than 4% decline in the Nasdaq on Friday. Nasdaq 100 futures are up nearly 1.5% to 29,300 points, while the S&P 500, Russell 2000, and DJIA are also recovering, albeit to a lesser extent, as gains are concentrated in technology stocks and the semiconductor sector. Today's macroeconomic calendar is virtually empty. Data from Europe showed a steeper-than-expected decline in German industrial orders and investor sentiment in the euro area that came in slightly above expectations but remained deeply negative. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil (OIL) prices have fallen from around USD 94 to USD 93 per barrel, supporting an improvement in overall market sentiment.

Donald Trump stated that a deal with Iran is close, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly withdrew plans for a retaliatory strike against Iran following Tehran's recent shelling. Markets are interpreting these developments as a sign of easing geopolitical tensions.

Google and NVIDIA are reportedly considering Intel as a backup chip manufacturer, according to The Information. The news is supporting a rebound in Intel shares following recent weakness, with the stock gaining around 8%.

Amazon has reached an agreement with Corning regarding fiber-optic production in the United States. Amazon shares initially opened nearly 7% higher before giving back part of those gains.

US100 (H1 interval)

Source: xStation

Source: xStation5

Company News

Strategy (MSTR)

Strategy shares are rebounding after one of the worst weeks in the company's history. The stock lost more than 24% last week, marking its weakest weekly performance since the cryptocurrency market collapse following the FTX bankruptcy in November 2022. Pressure on the shares came not only from Bitcoin's correction but also from the company's decision to sell a portion of its BTC holdings for the first time since 2022.

At the same time, Strategy remains committed to its long-term Bitcoin accumulation strategy. The company announced the purchase of an additional 1,550 BTC worth approximately USD 101 million. For investors, this reinforces the view that Michael Saylor's management team continues to treat market pullbacks as opportunities to increase exposure to digital assets. Alongside Bitcoin's nearly 4% rebound, Strategy are up about 4%.

Corning (GLW)

Corning is in focus today after announcing a multi-year agreement with Amazon to supply optical fiber for the expansion of U.S. data center infrastructure. The deal, valued in the billions of dollars, further strengthens Corning's position as one of the key beneficiaries of the global artificial intelligence boom.

The company's fiber-optic solutions are becoming increasingly important in modern data center construction, enabling high-speed connectivity between servers, AI processors, and network infrastructure. The investment is also expected to create approximately 1,000 jobs at Corning's facilities in North Carolina. Investors responded positively to the announcement, sending the stock more than 9% higher and pushing shares to new record highs.

Amazon (AMZN)

For Amazon, the agreement with Corning represents another step in the accelerated buildout of infrastructure required to support AI-driven services. Growing demand for computing power is driving investments not only in processors and data centers but also in advanced networking solutions capable of handling massive volumes of data traffic.

While the market reaction was more moderate than in Corning's case, Amazon shares were up around 1%. Investors view the agreement primarily as a strategic move to secure critical components of the company's AI infrastructure, which is becoming one of Amazon's key growth drivers.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia announced a partnership with South Korea's SK Hynix focused on advanced memory technologies used in the company's expanding AI factory ecosystem. The collaboration carries strategic importance, as high-bandwidth memory (HBM) is one of the most critical components powering the next generation of AI accelerators.

The market welcomed the announcement positively, with Nvidia shares advancing and continuing to serve as one of the primary drivers of strength across the semiconductor sector.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology is among today's strongest performers after the company was selected for inclusion in the S&P 500 index. Joining the benchmark U.S. equity index typically results in automatic capital inflows from passive funds and ETFs tracking the index.

The announcement further highlights Marvell's growing role within the artificial intelligence ecosystem. The company specializes in advanced networking chips and data center solutions that are essential for AI infrastructure deployment. Shares are up nearly 8%, while the stock has gained more than 200% year-to-date, making Marvell one of the standout beneficiaries of the ongoing AI-driven rally.

Flex (FLEX)

Flex was also added to the S&P 500 index, helping drive the stock approximately 5% higher. The company is one of the world's largest providers of manufacturing and supply-chain solutions for the technology and industrial sectors.

Its inclusion in the index reflects the company's growing scale and improving financial position. For investors, S&P 500 membership not only increases visibility but may also attract additional institutional investment over time.

Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

Shares of biotechnology company Nurix Therapeutics posted strong gains after the company announced a collaboration with Roche focused on the development and commercialization of bexobrutideg. The stock surged roughly 24% following the announcement.

The program is centered on protein degradation technology aimed at treating cancer and autoimmune diseases. Partnering with one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies significantly enhances the credibility of Nurix's research platform and could accelerate the development timeline of the therapy. The market's strong reaction suggests investors see meaningful long-term commercial potential in the collaboration.

Intel and Corning Charts (D1 interval)

Source: xStation5

Source: xStation5