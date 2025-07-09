US OPEN: Renewed Optimism Amid Trade Talks; Nvidia Hits $4 Trillion Milestone (09.07.2025)

Wall Street sees a moderate dose of optimism as Donald Trump’s statements during the press conference yesterday shed some light on current developments of trade negotiations. The firm August 1 deadline caps some uncertainty, although investors remain prudent, given the unannounced measures between key partners like the EU or Japan. Currently all major US indices post gains (S&P 500: +0.6%, Nasdaq: +0.8%, Dow Jones: +0.6%, Russell 2000: +0.65%).

Aside from trade talks, Trump’s search for Jerome Powell’s successor intensifies, as the president comes back with words of criticism on Fed’s chair. Top contenders include National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, who’s discussed the role with Trump and may first be appointed to a Fed board seat opening in January. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and former Fed governor Kevin Warsh are also vying for the role.

Performance of S&P 500 sectors. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

US500 (H1)

S&P 500 futures have broken out of their recent consolidation after bouncing from key support around 6,260. The price is now slightly above the 6,130 resistance level, but momentum appears to be slowing. With the RSI above 70, some investors may hesitate to push the index higher right away. However, a positive surprise in trade negotiations could reignite the rally and support a move to new all-time highs.

Source: xStation5

Company news: