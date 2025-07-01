US OPEN: Stocks retreat from record highs, tech leads losses, yields bounce back (01.07.2025)

Wall Street is going back to cautious as strong labour market data and status-quo-reaffirming remarks from Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell push back the interest rate cut expectations. Nasdaq takes the largest hit (-0.8%), followed by S&P 500 (-0.2%) and Russell 2000 (-0.1%). Dow Jones is the only exception today (+0.5%), supported mainly by healthcare and materials sectors.

Today’s batch of macroeconomic data supports the Fed’s wait-and-see approach. Although the ISM report for manufacturing showed a slower-than-expected contraction of the sector, the price pressures persist. This, compared with stronger hiring appetite (as indicated by the stronger-than-expected JOLTS report), weighs on recently dovish signals from Fed representatives, simultaneously fueling yields on US treasuries.

Volatility in DJIA sectors. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

US100 (H1)

Nasdaq futures lost steam after closing the quarter at new all-time highs. The contract has now fallen well below its 24-hour exponential moving average, with buyers failing to hold the support level around 22,760. Tesla led the decline, dropping 6% and becoming the biggest drag on the index. Key semiconductor stocks also weighed heavily on performance, with Nvidia down 2.9%, Broadcom falling 3%, and AMD sliding 3.6%.

Source: xStation5

Company news: