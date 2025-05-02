US Open: Strong labor market supports equities performance 📈

Indices on Wall Street are opening on an enthusiastic note, recording gains of 1.30–1.60%. This time, the upward impulse came from strong labor market data. However, in the background, solid corporate earnings continue to play a significant role.

US500

The index is up 1.40% today, reaching 5,694 points. Prices have returned to a key consolidation zone, where increased selling pressure is possible. This zone has already marked a local peak twice in 2024. After previous breakouts, it also served as an important support level in the following months.

Source: xStation 5

Current earnings season

A 12.9% y/y rise in earnings alongside revenue growth of just 4.5% signals a significant improvement in operating margins among U.S. corporations, particularly in the technology and healthcare sectors. A clear sectoral polarization is visible, with technology and communication services leading, and energy and real estate lagging — reflecting structural changes in the U.S. economy. The 74.5% beat rate suggests analysts continue to underestimate companies’ adaptability amid the ongoing trade war.

Yesterday’s Apple results

Projected tariff impact of $900 million in the current quarter

Supply chain shift – most iPhones for the U.S. market will now come from India, not China

Relocation of iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods production to Vietnam to avoid high Chinese import tariffs

Ongoing trade policy uncertainty – Tim Cook declined to forecast tariff impacts beyond the current quarter

Revenue in China dropped to $16 billion, below the forecasted $16.8 billion

Amazon results

Slight disappointment in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Q1 revenue – $29.27 billion vs. expected $29.42 billion

AWS growth slowed to 17%, down from 18.9% in Q4 – the third consecutive quarter of missed revenue forecasts

Q2 guidance for operating income between $13 and $17.5 billion, below expectations of $17.8 billion

Concerns about Trump’s 145% tariffs on imports from China add uncertainty to forward guidance

Capex up 74% year-over-year to $24.3 billion, partly allocated to data centers with AI chips

Other company news

Reddit (RDDT.US) jumped 1.60% after Q1 revenue soared 61% Y/Y (vs. 52% expected), with user growth (DAU +23%, WAU +31%) and ARPU up 23%. It posted a GAAP profit and guided Q2 revenue to $410M–$430M (+46%–53%) and adjusted EBITDA to $110M–$130M (+up to 230%).

Twilio (TWLO.US) rose 2.40% on 12% Q1 revenue growth and raised full-year organic growth to 7.5%–8.5%. It lifted 2025 free cash flow guidance to $850M–$875M and projected Q2 revenue of $1.18B–$1.19B and EPS of $0.99–$1.04.

Block (XYZ.US) dips 22% after Q1 missed expectations, mainly due to weak Cash App spend. It cut full-year gross profit guidance to $9.96B (vs. $10.18B est.) and Q2 to $2.45B (vs. $2.54B).

Roku (ROKU.US) fell 11.50% after lowering 2025 revenue forecast to $4.55B (vs. $4.61B prior) and guiding Q2 revenue to $1.09B, below expectations, citing tariffs and macro pressure.