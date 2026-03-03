Paramount Skydance shares under pressure after S&P warning

Shares of Paramount Skydance came under pressure after rating agencies downgraded the company’s credit outlook and placed it on a negative CreditWatch. The move reflects rising debt levels associated with the planned merger with Warner Bros. Discovery and uncertainty over the financing structure and capital allocation post-transaction. Markets reacted with a decline in the stock price and are focusing on the company’s ability to maintain liquidity, manage debt costs, and ensure stable cash flows in the new corporate structure.

S&P Rating and Agency Warning

S&P Global Ratings placed Paramount Skydance on CreditWatch with negative implications, signaling that a further downgrade is a real possibility if the company does not take steps to address financing and reduce leverage. The warning reflects the high debt levels expected from the planned merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, as well as uncertainty around the financing structure and repayment timelines post-merger. Markets interpret this as an increased financial risk, potentially higher debt servicing costs, and limited short-term financial flexibility.

Debt from the Warner Bros. Merger

The planned $110 billion merger is expected to leave the combined company with roughly $79 billion in net debt, placing Paramount Skydance among the highly leveraged companies in the media sector. The financing package includes both equity and significant debt, which increases pressure on cash flows and could raise the cost of capital. S&P notes that the high leverage may make the company more sensitive to market fluctuations, rising interest rates, and competitive pressures, while limiting flexibility in responding to changing conditions in the streaming and media segments.

Market Reaction

Following the S&P warning, Paramount Skydance shares fell, reflecting markets’ perception of heightened financial risk. Investors are focusing on the company’s ability to service its debt, maintain liquidity, and stabilize cash flows within the post-merger structure. Markets are pricing in the risk of higher financing costs and more limited access to investment-grade debt markets.

Operational and Strategic Risks

The merger aims to create one of the largest media and streaming conglomerates, combining Paramount+, HBO Max, and other assets. The long-term strategic benefits remain significant, including greater scale in content production and stronger competitive positioning. However, markets are closely watching short-term risks such as integration challenges across operational and technological systems, potential workforce reductions, and regulatory scrutiny. Investors will monitor how the company manages integration, maintains profitability, and handles debt, as these factors could influence stock valuations in the near term.

Market Takeaways

Paramount Skydance faces a period of elevated financial risk despite the strategic merits of the merger. In the coming weeks, markets will focus on:

Clarity on the transaction financing plan and any actions to reduce leverage

Comments from rating agencies on the outlook and potential further downgrades

Operational results in streaming and media units affecting cash flows

Overall sentiment in the media and technology sector, sensitive to large, debt-financed mergers