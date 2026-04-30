US Open: Wall Street gains lose momentum 📉 Caterpillar shares rally after earnings

US100 (D1 interval)
Looking at the Nasdaq 100 futures chart, bulls have encountered strong resistance near the 27,600 level. This zone is likely to act as a key resistance area in the coming days and weeks. The current daily candle is forming a wick resembling a bearish gravestone doji. Similarly, the MACD is pointing to a bearish crossover. On the other hand, the broader earnings season backdrop remains supportive for equities, although without a resolution to the Middle East conflict, it may be difficult to generate another equally strong upside impulse.
Source: xStation5
Company news
Meta Platforms — The Facebook parent is down around 9% after raising its full-year capital expenditure guidance to a range of $125–145 billion, increasing investor concerns over AI-related spending. The higher capex overshadowed better-than-expected Q1 results.
Eli Lilly — The pharmaceutical giant is up about 7% after reporting first-quarter results that significantly beat analyst expectations. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance to $82–85 billion, up from the previous $80–83 billion range.
Royal Caribbean — The cruise operator is gaining around 6% following its latest financial results. Adjusted earnings per share for Q1 came in at $3.60, above the $3.20 expected by analysts. Revenue reached $4.45 billion, slightly below the $4.46 billion consensus. The company also lowered the upper end of its full-year EPS guidance.
Caterpillar — Shares of Caterpillar are up nearly 9% after reporting first-quarter results ahead of Thursday’s market open. The construction equipment manufacturer posted adjusted EPS of $5.54 and revenue of $17.42 billion, compared to FactSet consensus estimates of $4.65 and $16.53 billion, respectively.
Caterpillar also said it expects higher sales and revenue year-over-year in the current quarter. CEO Joe Creed noted a strong start to the year, driven by resilient end markets and disciplined execution in a dynamic operating environment. He added that a record backlog provides a solid foundation for continued positive momentum. The stock has gained more than 160% over the past year and is up 41% in 2026, supported by rising construction demand linked to AI infrastructure buildout.
Source: xStation5
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