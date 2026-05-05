US OPEN: Wall Street reaches new heights on Intel-Apple optimism

Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 on track to set a fresh record high as it rose 0.6 per cent to 7,245 in early trading. If the index sustains these levels, it will surpass its previous record close of 7,230 reached on Friday. While broad market futures hovered near their opening levels, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 showed more pronounced strength, advancing 1 per cent as the sector continued to power the five-week rally.

Market sentiment has been buoyed by a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran, which appears to be holding despite recent clashes in the Strait of Hormuz and missile attacks against the UAE. This relative stability has encouraged a return to risk assets, leading West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude to fall approximately 3.5 per cent to roughly $103 a barrel. The retreat in energy prices, with Brent dropping toward $111, has slightly cooled immediate fears of energy-driven inflation.

On the macroeconomic front, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index fell to a five-month low of 53.6 in April, indicating a moderate cooling in the service economy. While the sector remains in expansion, new orders growth slowed significantly, dropping more than 7 points to 53.5. Of greater concern to policymakers is the price gauge, which held at 70.7, matching its highest level since 2022, suggesting that cost pressures in the service sector remain stubbornly elevated. Investors are now looking toward Friday’s non-farm payrolls report for further guidance on Federal Reserve interest-rate policy.

Technical Outlook for the S&P 500 (US500)

The S&P 500 (US500) traded around 7,245 points following the open, while the Nasdaq 100 (US100) saw more aggressive gains of 1 per cent. Technical analysts are watching the 7,300 level as a key resistance point, while immediate support is identified around the 7,220 mark.

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