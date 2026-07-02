US Payrolls Preview: What to Watch

The latest payrolls report follows comments made by the new Federal Reserve Chair, Kevin Warsh, at the ECB's central banking conference in Portugal. Warsh highlighted several key themes. He noted that inflation expectations are easing, that the effects of artificial intelligence have yet to become apparent in labour market data, and that the Fed's task forces are reviewing which economic indicators should play a greater role in policy decisions. While payrolls are expected to remain a critical input for monetary policy, these remarks suggest the Fed's approach to assessing economic conditions may gradually evolve.

A payrolls reading of 70,000 or below could trigger a steepening of the US Treasury yield curve, driven by falling two-year Treasury yields while longer-dated yields move higher. Such an outcome would likely prompt markets to reassess expectations for US interest rates. If employment data point to a cooling labour market, particularly if accompanied by a rise in the unemployment rate, the Fed would be less likely to raise rates at its July meeting.

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