🚀 US PPI inflation skyrockets to 6%

The April reading has shown the sharpest increase in producer prices since 2022. The increase is, naturally, largely due to higher petrol prices. That said, the core measure, stripping off food and energy, has also picked up significantly, up to 5.2%. Figure 1: US CPI & PPI Inflation (2018 - 2026) Source: XTB Research, 13.05.2026 All of the readings represent a major upward surprise, placing considerably above expected levels. PPI Inflation [YoY]: 6.0% (vs. 4.8% consensus)

PPI Inflation [MoM]: 1.4% (vs. 0.5%)

Core PPI Inflation* [YoY]: 5.2% (vs. 4.3%)

Core PPI Inflation* [MoM]: 1.0% (vs. 0.3%)

Super-Core PPI Inflation** [YoY]: 5.2% (vs. 4.3%)

Super-Core PPI Inflation** [MoM]: 1.0% (vs. 0.3%) * Excluding food and energy. ** Excluding food, energy and trade services.







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