US Treasury Secretary Bessent signals aggressive Fed rate cuts possible

US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, commented to the US economy and interest rates today. Here is the breakdown.
-
We are meeting again with China in October and November.
-
Certain chemicals and aircraft engines could be leverage in China talks.
-
The US is vulnerable in some industries, needs to shore up.
-
Rare earth minerals from China are flowing.
-
We're moving forward on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
-
I don't know if there will be a government shutdown next week.
-
We are working on a plan for jobs replaced by artificial intelligence.
-
We'll see what happens with this AI boom.
-
I believe we will see a substantial drop in inflation.
-
I am less concerned about recession.
-
Powell should have signaled a 100–150 bps cut.
-
I will finish first round by first week of October.
-
I will hold lots of Fed interviews next week.
-
A couple of Fed candidates surprised me.
-
Revisions on jobs show something was wrong.
-
I'm surprised Fed Chair Powell hasn't signaled a destination for interest rates.
-
Rates are too restrictive and need to come down.
-
Not sure why Powell has backed up a bit.
-
We're going into an easing cycle.
-
The Fed has been too high for too long.
