US Treasury Secretary Yellen comments US economy and tariffs🗽

US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen comments:
- Bringing deficits under control will help ensure demand for US debt.
- US must keep the real net interest to GDP ratio under 2%. Fiscal deficit reduction is required over the coming years.
- Broad and high tariffs can send consumer prices higher. Broad tariffs are a misguided approach and will have a negative impact on consumers and export industries.
- The Treasury's view is that raising consumer spending as a share of GDP and fixing property problems are important. I have not yet seen policies announced by china to achieve that.
- Some entities supporting Russia's war efforts, and intermediaries, will be designated in new sanctions.
- We will unveil strong new Russia-related sanctions as soon as next week, targeting intermediaries aiding Moscow's Ukraine war machine.
Source: xStation5
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.